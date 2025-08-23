Erik ten Hag lost on his Bundesliga debut
Leverkusen have lost a host of names this summer including Florian Wirtz
German Bundesliga got underway with Bayern winning 6-0
Erik ten Hag's first Bundesliga match with Bayer Leverkusen ended in defeat as Hoffenheim won 2-1 at the BayArena.
Fisnik Asllani starred for the visitors, levelling the scoreline following Jarell Quansah's opener and then assisting Tim Lemperle's winner to help Hoffenheim start their league campaign with a big triumph on the road.
Leverkusen got off to a quick start, with Quansah scoring six minutes into his Bundesliga debut after connecting with Alejandro Grimaldo's free-kick and heading past Oliver Baumann.
However, Quansah was caught cold at the other end when Asllani managed to evade him in the box before firing beyond Mark Flekken at the near post to equalise in the 25th minute.
Leverkusen's defending was called into question again when Hoffenheim took the lead seven minutes into the second half.
The hosts failed to deal with a long ball from Baumann and Asllani took full advantage, laying it off for Lemperle to strike into the bottom-left corner from the edge of the box.
Ten Hag's side pushed for an equaliser, with Nathan Tella going closest when he hit the side-netting in the 78th minute, but their efforts proved fruitless.
Data Debrief: Hoffenheim snap losing streak
Hoffenheim went into Saturday's encounter having lost their last five Bundesliga matches against Leverkusen.
Asllani helped them turn the tables, though. The 23-year-old registered the most shots in the match (three), joint-most chances created (two), and completed the third-most passes in the final third for his side (eight).
It was a game of few clear-cut chances, as demonstrated by expected goals (xG) figures of 0.65 for Leverkusen and 0.57 for Hoffenheim, but it was the visitors who made the most of their opportunities.
Leverkusen, meanwhile, are now four Bundesliga games without a win – the last time they went more games in a row without a win was in April/May 2023 (five).