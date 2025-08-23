Bayern thrashed Leipzig 6-0 in the Bundesliga opener
Kane scored a hat-trick with Olise grabbing a brace
Bavarians are defending Bundesliga champions
Harry Kane believes Bayern Munich made a "statement" as they launched their Bundesliga title defence with a 6-0 rout of Leipzig.
Vincent Kompany's side came flying out of the blocks at the Allianz Arena, where Kane scored a second-half hat-trick to cap a dominant victory.
Michael Olise netted twice while Luis Diaz was also on target during the first half for Bayern, who outperformed their expected goals (xG) tally of 1.62.
The Bavarian giants, who finished 13 points clear of second-place Bayer Leverkusen last season, are now unbeaten in their opening match of 14 successive Bundesliga campaigns, winning 12 and drawing two.
Kane - fresh from scoring his ninth Bundesliga hat-trick - felt it was important for him and his team-mates to hit the ground running.
"It was definitely a very good game," the England captain said. "We wanted to make a statement from the start, getting to play first at home in the Bundesliga, and I think we did that.
"The performance from everyone – from back to front – was at a very high level, and we were clinical in front of goal. You can't really complain with a 6-0 win.
"At half-time, at 3-0, I said to myself I needed to get on the scoresheet, so it was nice to add a few goals in the second half."
Kompany was pleased to see Bayern answer "lots of questions" with their performance, but understands it is still early days in his side's quest to retain their Bundesliga crown.
"The energy and enjoyment were there. I hope the fans enjoyed it," he added. "That's why we play football. It was a really great evening at the Allianz Arena.
"There were lots of questions before the game, and we answered them on the pitch. We remained calm, focused on the game and having our energy on the game. The foundation was there.
"The guys have worked as if they've not won anything yet. If we keep that up, we'll win a lot of games. But it's just one game we've won here."