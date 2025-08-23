Bayern Munich 6-0 RB Leipzig, Bundesliga: Harry Kane Salutes 'Statement' Win As Season Starts With A Bang

Kane - fresh from scoring his ninth Bundesliga hat-trick - felt it was important for him and his team-mates to hit the ground running

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Harry-Kane
Kane scored a second-half hat-trick against Leipzig
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bayern thrashed Leipzig 6-0 in the Bundesliga opener

  • Kane scored a hat-trick with Olise grabbing a brace

  • Bavarians are defending Bundesliga champions

Harry Kane believes Bayern Munich made a "statement" as they launched their Bundesliga title defence with a 6-0 rout of Leipzig.

Vincent Kompany's side came flying out of the blocks at the Allianz Arena, where Kane scored a second-half hat-trick to cap a dominant victory.

Michael Olise netted twice while Luis Diaz was also on target during the first half for Bayern, who outperformed their expected goals (xG) tally of 1.62.

The Bavarian giants, who finished 13 points clear of second-place Bayer Leverkusen last season, are now unbeaten in their opening match of 14 successive Bundesliga campaigns, winning 12 and drawing two.

Kane - fresh from scoring his ninth Bundesliga hat-trick - felt it was important for him and his team-mates to hit the ground running.

Luis Diaz scored his first goal for Bayern Munich - null
German Super Cup: Harry Kane Backs Luis Diaz To Score 15-20 Goals In First Season With Bayern Munich

BY Stats Perform

"It was definitely a very good game," the England captain said. "We wanted to make a statement from the start, getting to play first at home in the Bundesliga, and I think we did that.

"The performance from everyone – from back to front – was at a very high level, and we were clinical in front of goal. You can't really complain with a 6-0 win.

"At half-time, at 3-0, I said to myself I needed to get on the scoresheet, so it was nice to add a few goals in the second half."

Kompany was pleased to see Bayern answer "lots of questions" with their performance, but understands it is still early days in his side's quest to retain their Bundesliga crown.

"The energy and enjoyment were there. I hope the fans enjoyed it," he added. "That's why we play football. It was a really great evening at the Allianz Arena.

"There were lots of questions before the game, and we answered them on the pitch. We remained calm, focused on the game and having our energy on the game. The foundation was there.

"The guys have worked as if they've not won anything yet. If we keep that up, we'll win a lot of games. But it's just one game we've won here."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. What 'Eventually Got To' Ravichandran Ashwin? India Legend Reveals Reasons For Sudden Retirement

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Squad, Says 'At Least 3 Players Will Be Changed'

  3. MS Dhoni’s Army-Inspired Hummer Roars Through Ranchi, Fans Can’t Stop Talking - Watch Video

  4. USA Cricket Terminates Agreement With ACE Amid Dispute Over MLC Commitments

  5. England Vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen Return As Proteas Name Squads For ENG Tour

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Women's Singles Preview: America's Time To Shine At Flushing Meadows?

  2. US Open Men's Singles Preview: Can Anyone Break Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz's Dominance?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Aiming To Emulate Serena Williams In US Open Title Defence

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  5. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Patna: Eight Killed, More Injured, After Truck Collides With Minivan

  2. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  3. Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

  4. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala

  5. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  3. Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

  4. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  5. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala