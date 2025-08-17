German Super Cup: Harry Kane Backs Luis Diaz To Score 15-20 Goals In First Season With Bayern Munich

Kane put Bayern ahead with a wonderful half-volley in the 18th minute, then Diaz got their second 13 minutes from time with a downward header from Serge Gnabry's cross

  • Diaz signed from Liverpool this summer

  • The Colombian won the Premier League with the Reds last season

  • Diaz scored in the German Super Cup

Harry Kane believes Luis Diaz is capable of providing 15 to 20 goals for Bayern Munich this season, having scored on his competitive debut as they won the German Super Cup.

Bayern lifted the trophy, which was recently renamed after club legend Franz Beckenbauer, for a record-extending 11th time following a 2-1 victory over Stuttgart at MHPArena. Jamie Leweling netted late on for Stuttgart, but that strike proved a mere consolation.

Kane put Bayern ahead with a wonderful half-volley in the 18th minute, then Diaz got their second 13 minutes from time with a downward header from Serge Gnabry's cross.

Diaz, who arrived from Liverpool for €75m (£65m) last month, has been backed to add goals from the left flank, with Kane telling Sky Sports: "I think you can see what he brings when one-v-one.

"I think it's important, especially in this modern era, for the wingers to be scoring hopefully 15 to 20 goals a season. His goal was a great run and a great finish.

"Scoring in your first competitive game for a new club is great and for it to be the winning goal is a perfect start for him."

Diaz has only scored 15 goals or more in a single season while playing in Europe's top five leagues (all competitions) on one occasion, though that was last campaign as he netted 17 times for Arne Slot's Premier League winners.

The Colombian netted 13 times in the Premier League last term, while his only other double-digit haul in one of Europe's top 10 divisions came with Porto in 2021-22, when he scored 14 goals in just 18 games before joining Liverpool midway through the season.

info_icon

Diaz dedicated his goal to late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota by replicating the gaming celebration made iconic by the Portuguese.  

"Luis obviously played with him and knew him well," Kane said. "I think the whole football world comes together in moments like that.

"It was a nice tribute to him and his family and his brother. That whole situation obviously is a sad situation. The more we can come together and show our love, the better."

Meanwhile, Bayern had hoped to add Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade to their squad, with the 23-year-old being valued around the €60m mark.

However, Bayern's sporting director Christoph Freund confirmed on Saturday that move was now off the table, telling AZ: "It always takes three parties to complete a transfer. 

"That wasn't the case, and there was no agreement. We're pretty clear about what we want and where we want to go."

Woltemade scored 17 goals in 33 appearances for Stuttgart across all competitions last term, including six strikes in their triumphant DFL-Pokal campaign, the last of which came in the final as they beat Arminia Bielefeld 4-2.

