‘Ronaldo Was Never The Problem’, Says Erik Ten Hag On Manchester United Career

Ronaldo had returned to Old Trafford in 2021 but fell out with Erik Ten Hag
Erik Ten Hag has now revealed that Ronaldo did not cause any problems during his Man United stint
Ten Hag is now fully focused on his new job at Bayer Leverkusen
Erik ten Hag has refused to blame Cristiano Ronaldo for causing problems during their time together at Manchester United.
Ronaldo returned for his second spell with the club in 2021, a year before Ten Hag took charge at Old Trafford.
The Portugal forward left a year later, terminating his contract shortly before the 2022 World Cup after falling out with the Dutch manager.
During his second stint at the club, Ronaldo scored 19 goals in 40 Premier League appearances while registering three assists from 32 created chances.
Despite winning the EFL Cup and FA Cup with the Red Devils, Ten Hag was sacked last October after a poor start to their 2024-25 Premier League season.
Ten Hag did not blame Ronaldo for their turbulent period together and claimed he has moved from his time with the Premier League club, now fully focused on his new job at Bayer Leverkusen.
“For me he's [Ronaldo] no problem. He was never the problem and I think that's the past,” said Ten Hag.
“I think it was what happened. It's the past and after that, we won two trophies at Manchester United. I wish him all the best for the for the future, I wish him the best of luck.”