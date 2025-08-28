Manchester United will host Burnley in the Premier League this weekend
Ruben Amorim's side are currently winless in their two games
New signing Benjamin Sesko has been the topic of discussion among his team-mates
Manchester United will be eager to get their 2025-26 campaign up to speed, as they look to tally their first three points of the season when Burnley visit Old Trafford on Saturday.
Ruben Amorim's side are currently winless, having lost 1-0 in their season curtain-raiser against Arsenal, before letting a one-goal lead slip away in a 1-1 draw at Fulham last weekend.
Then, on Wednesday, the Red Devils were stunned by League Two Grimsby Town. They drew 2-2 in normal time, but an epic penalty shootout defeat, which ended 12-11, saw both Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo miss from the spot.
Only on three previous occasions have they gone winless in their first three league matches, yet they went on to claim the title in two of those campaigns (1992-93 and 2007-08). The last time it happened was in 2014-15, when they eventually finished fourth.
The Red Devils have been struggling at Old Trafford, losing eight of their last 13 Premier League home games (with three wins and two draws). Since this run began on December 7 last year, no ever-present Premier League side has suffered more home defeats over that period – with Tottenham matching their tally of eight.
Ahead of Saturday's game, new signing Benjamin Sesko has been the topic of discussion among his team-mates, with Brazilian Casemiro praising the forward: "It's clear he has quality.
"He is a player who is going to be very important for us. I hope that it goes really well for him, because if it goes well for him, he's scoring goals for us! I'm sure he's going to help us a lot with goals."
Meanwhile, Burnley recorded their first points of the season, as Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony knocked two past Sunderland in a 2-0 win at Turf Moor.
Following their victory over the Black Cats, Scott Parker's side saw off Derby County in a second-round EFL Cup tie on Tuesday, running out 2-1 winners.
Since their opening victory, Parker has been full of praise for his side: "So, overall, I’m really pleased, generally pleased.
"Positives are some minutes in the legs [against Derby]; the boys will be in a better place for that and then pleased obviously to win the game as well.
"As always, this is a long season ahead, like every season we're going to need every single individual, every single player was here really."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes has had a hand in 10 goals in his last eight Premier League appearances against newly promoted teams (four goals, six assists).
The Manchester United captain has created 41 chances across those appearances, with nine coming against Burnley in April 2024 despite not assisting in that game.
Burnley – Josh Cullen
Named Burnley's captain for their return to the top flight, Cullen turned in a skipper's performance in their home opener against Sunderland, breaking the deadlock with a sumptuous effort, before assisting Anthony for the second.
He has played every minute of the two games so far, and like Anthony, is on the board for both goals and assists this term.
MATCH PREDICTION: MANCHESTER UNITED WIN
Man Utd have been dominant at home against Burnley, losing only once in their last 25 meetings across all competitions (W15 D9), with that defeat coming 2-0 in January 2020.
In the Premier League, United are unbeaten in their last 23 encounters with newly promoted sides (W20 D3) since a 4-1 loss at Watford in November 2021.
Burnley defender Kyle Walker has won six Premier League away games at Old Trafford, a tally matched only by David Silva and James Milner. Victory this weekend would make him just the sixth player to manage wins there with three different clubs, having already done so with Tottenham and Manchester City. That list currently includes Brad Friedel, Emile Heskey, Nicolas Anelka, William Gallas and Milner.
For Burnley boss Parker, his only previous Premier League trip to Old Trafford as a manager came in May 2021, when his Fulham side earned a 1-1 draw. English managers have won their last two league matches at the ground — Eddie Howe with Newcastle United and Graham Potter with West Ham, both securing 2-0 victories last season.
However, there has never been a run of three consecutive away wins at Old Trafford by English managers in Premier League history.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Manchester United – 68%
Draw – 18.3%
Burnley – 13.6%