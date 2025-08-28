Man Utd Vs Burnley, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Man Utd Vs Burnley, Premier League 2025-26 Preview: Ruben Amorim's side are currently winless, having lost 1-0 in their season curtain-raiser against Arsenal, before letting a one-goal lead slip away in a 1-1 draw at Fulham last weekend

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Man Utd Vs Burnley, Premier League 2025-26 Preview
Ruben Amorim
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester United will host Burnley in the Premier League this weekend

  • Ruben Amorim's side are currently winless in their two games

  • New signing Benjamin Sesko has been the topic of discussion among his team-mates

Manchester United will be eager to get their 2025-26 campaign up to speed, as they look to tally their first three points of the season when Burnley visit Old Trafford on Saturday.

Ruben Amorim's side are currently winless, having lost 1-0 in their season curtain-raiser against Arsenal, before letting a one-goal lead slip away in a 1-1 draw at Fulham last weekend.

Then, on Wednesday, the Red Devils were stunned by League Two Grimsby Town. They drew 2-2 in normal time, but an epic penalty shootout defeat, which ended 12-11, saw both Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo miss from the spot. 

Only on three previous occasions have they gone winless in their first three league matches, yet they went on to claim the title in two of those campaigns (1992-93 and 2007-08). The last time it happened was in 2014-15, when they eventually finished fourth.

Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, EFL Cup 2025-26: Bryan Mbeumo reacts after the loss. - null
Grimsby Town 2-2 Man United (12-11 PEN), EFL Cup 2025-26: Hosts Earn Huge Upset After Epic Shootout Win

BY Stats Perform

The Red Devils have been struggling at Old Trafford, losing eight of their last 13 Premier League home games (with three wins and two draws). Since this run began on December 7 last year, no ever-present Premier League side has suffered more home defeats over that period – with Tottenham matching their tally of eight.

Related Content
Related Content

Ahead of Saturday's game, new signing Benjamin Sesko has been the topic of discussion among his team-mates, with Brazilian Casemiro praising the forward: "It's clear he has quality.

"He is a player who is going to be very important for us. I hope that it goes really well for him, because if it goes well for him, he's scoring goals for us! I'm sure he's going to help us a lot with goals."

Meanwhile, Burnley recorded their first points of the season, as Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony knocked two past Sunderland in a 2-0 win at Turf Moor.

Following their victory over the Black Cats, Scott Parker's side saw off Derby County in a second-round EFL Cup tie on Tuesday, running out 2-1 winners.

Since their opening victory, Parker has been full of praise for his side: "So, overall, I’m really pleased, generally pleased.

"Positives are some minutes in the legs [against Derby]; the boys will be in a better place for that and then pleased obviously to win the game as well.

"As always, this is a long season ahead, like every season we're going to need every single individual, every single player was here really."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has had a hand in 10 goals in his last eight Premier League appearances against newly promoted teams (four goals, six assists).

The Manchester United captain has created 41 chances across those appearances, with nine coming against Burnley in April 2024 despite not assisting in that game.

Burnley – Josh Cullen

Named Burnley's captain for their return to the top flight, Cullen turned in a skipper's performance in their home opener against Sunderland, breaking the deadlock with a sumptuous effort, before assisting Anthony for the second.

He has played every minute of the two games so far, and like Anthony, is on the board for both goals and assists this term.

MATCH PREDICTION: MANCHESTER UNITED WIN

Man Utd have been dominant at home against Burnley, losing only once in their last 25 meetings across all competitions (W15 D9), with that defeat coming 2-0 in January 2020.

In the Premier League, United are unbeaten in their last 23 encounters with newly promoted sides (W20 D3) since a 4-1 loss at Watford in November 2021. 

Burnley defender Kyle Walker has won six Premier League away games at Old Trafford, a tally matched only by David Silva and James Milner. Victory this weekend would make him just the sixth player to manage wins there with three different clubs, having already done so with Tottenham and Manchester City. That list currently includes Brad Friedel, Emile Heskey, Nicolas Anelka, William Gallas and Milner.

For Burnley boss Parker, his only previous Premier League trip to Old Trafford as a manager came in May 2021, when his Fulham side earned a 1-1 draw. English managers have won their last two league matches at the ground — Eddie Howe with Newcastle United and Graham Potter with West Ham, both securing 2-0 victories last season.

However, there has never been a run of three consecutive away wins at Old Trafford by English managers in Premier League history.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Manchester United – 68%

Draw – 18.3%

Burnley – 13.6%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

  2. Chinnaswamy Stampede: IPL 2025 Champions Break Silence With 'RCB Cares' Initiative

  3. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  4. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  5. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova US Open: World No.1 Reaches Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

  2. Emma Raducanu Vs Janice Tjen US Open 2025: Brit Storms Into Third Round Since 2021

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Mattia Bellucci US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Third Round With Straight Sets Victory

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda US Open 2025: Serbian Outclasses 22-year-old To Enter Third Round

  5. Us Open 2025: Alexander Zverev And Alex De Minaur Make Flawless Starts

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

  2. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Sails Into Rd Of 16

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Years of Alleged Harassment, One Tragic Day: Who Is Responsible For Nikki Bhati's Death?

  2. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  3. The Political Tug-of-War Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

  4. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  5. Builder Arrested After Atleast 5 Dead And 9 Injured; Rescue Ops Continue After Building Collapsed In Virar

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. ‘At One Point, You Stand Up To A Bully—Maybe That Time Has Come’: FISME’s Anil Bhardwaj on Trump Tariff

  2. At Least Five Children Killed In Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting

  3. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  4. The Non-West In The New World Order

  5. US Treasury Secretary Calls India-US Ties 'Complicated' Amid Tariff Dispute

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  3. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  4. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  5. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  6. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  7. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms

  8. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?