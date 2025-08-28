Grimsby Town won 12-11 on penalties against Manchester United
The EFL Cup second round match ended 2-2 in regulation time
Bryan Mbeumo scored his first goal for Man United but missed in the shootouts
Manchester United crashed out of the EFL Cup after losing 12-11 on penalties to League Two side Grimsby Town in the second round of the EFL Cup after clawing back to draw 2-2.
Two first-half goals from Grimsby stunned the visitors, with Charles Vernam breaking the deadlock with a well-struck effort 22 minutes in, beating Andre Onana at his near post, before another goalkeeping blunder from a corner allowed Tyrell Warren to pounce on a loose ball eight minutes later.
Grimsby, who remain unbeaten in their opening five games in England's fourth tier, were defensively resilient thereafter, as Ruben Amorim's side sought to reduce the arrears.
United laid siege to Grimsby's goal, and their offensive onslaught finally came to fruition when Bryan Mbeumo slotted a curling effort into the bottom corner, netting his first goal for the club, to set up a nervy ending for the hosts.
When it seemed as though the writing was on the wall for United, Harry Maguire produced the equaliser in the 89th minute, heading home from a Mason Mount corner.
Forcing the tie to penalties, it was Grimsby that held their nerve in an excruciating 26-goal penalty shootout. Onana had saved Clarke Odour's effort, and Christy Pym replicated that on Matheus Cunha's effort to force sudden death.
Neither side blinked until Mbeumo stepped up for his second spot-kick, smashing that one against the crossbar having converted the first.
Winless in their first three games of the campaign, with two defeats and a draw, the pressure is now mounting on Amorim and his players to deliver, with a visit from Burnley awaiting them on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Everton continued where they left off on Sunday, beating League One Mansfield Town 2-0, thanks to a sublime strike from Carlos Alcaraz, before an 89th-minute goal from second-half substitute Beto wrapped up the Toffees' qualification.
Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton thrashed Oxford United 6-0 away from home, with Stefanos Tzimas netting a second-half brace, while Fulham also progressed to the third round with a 2-0 win over Bristol City.
Data Debrief: Grimsby's historic win against wasteful United
Registering expected goals (xG) of 2.87 to Grimsby's 1.61, United were profligate in front of goal, hitting the target on just nine occasions from their 28 shots.
It was another game to forget for Cunha, who failed to get on the scoresheet again before missing his penalty. The Brazilian registered six shots, but only mustered one on target.
Grimsby recorded their first win over United since 1947-48 on Wednesday, having not met competitively since that season, when the Mariners claimed a 4-3 victory at Old Trafford before holding United to a 1-1 draw at Blundell Park.