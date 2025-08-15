Man United Vs Arsenal, Premier League: Gunners Need To Win A Major Title, Says Boss Mikel Arteta

Arteta has bolstered his squad for the 2025-26 season, adding the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, and Noni Madueke to his team

Mikel Arteta aims to deliver a major title for Arsenal
  • Arteta says Arsenal need to win silverware

  • Gunners take on Man United in Premier League opener

  • Arsenal finished second last season

Mikel Arteta believes he has helped transform Arsenal since his arrival at the club, but admitted they still “need to win a major title”.

The Gunners finished second in the Premier League for the third consecutive campaign last season, while also reaching their first Champions League semi-final since 2008.

Arteta has bolstered his squad for the 2025-26 season, adding the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, and Noni Madueke to his team.

The Spaniard won the FA Cup in his first season in charge back in 2020, but has fallen short in competitions since.

He insisted that Arsenal must win a major title to show their progression over the past few seasons.

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates his first Arsenal goal - null
'He's Going To Destroy You': Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Sings Praises Of Forward Viktor Gyokeres

BY Stats Perform

“I give my passion, my energy, my knowledge and everything I have to give to this club,” Arteta told ESPN Brasil.

“I believe we have transformed this club from where it was to where it is today.

“In terms of performance, when we look at the last three years of the Premier League, we are the team that has scored the most points. But we still need to win a major title. That's what we're missing, because the rest is done.

“The connection with the fans has changed, there's no doubt that Arsenal is one of the best teams in Europe at the moment, but we still need to seal that achievement.

“It's going to be an exciting season, just look at the level of all the teams, of the league in general.”

