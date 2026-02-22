Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26: Pressure On Arsenal As O'Reilly's Seals Three Points

Arsenal's slip-up at Wolves on Wednesday opened the door for Man City to close the gap to two points by beating Newcastle, and Pep Guardiola's team got the job done at the Etihad Stadium

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
City Vs Newcastle report
Nico O'Reilly scored twice for Man City Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Manchester City beat Newcastle United 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium

  • Cityzens go 2 points closer to league leaders Arsenal

  • Nico O'Reilly scored a fantastic brace

Nico O'Reilly scored twice as Manchester City beat Newcastle United 2-1 to put the pressure firmly on Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal's slip-up at Wolves on Wednesday opened the door for Man City to close the gap to two points by beating Newcastle, and Pep Guardiola's team got the job done at the Etihad Stadium.

O'Reilly opened the scoring with a blistering first-time effort in the 14th minute, but Lewis Hall swiftly dragged Newcastle level via a deflected strike.

Parity lasted only five minutes, however, with Erling Haaland standing up a cross from which O'Reilly brilliantly headed home.

Dan Burn saw a goal disallowed for Newcastle before half-time, and though City sat off in the second half, the visitors could not find a leveller.

A pair of Nick Pope saves to frustrate Haaland and Phil Foden paved the way for a grandstand finale when Harvey Barnes won a corner at the other end, but the Newcastle goalkeeper – who rushed up for the set-piece – just failed to connect with a close-range header

Data Debrief: O'Reilly Grabs First Double As Marmoush Wields His Magic

Related Content
Related Content

O'Reilly will rightly get the headlines; he scored his first Premier League brace, on his 35th appearance in the competition, netting in consecutive home league games for the first time.

Marmoush, though, was a livewire. He has now been directly involved in six goals (five goals, one assist) in four games against Newcastle in all competitions, only against Bayern Munich (seven – three goals, four assists) has he been involved in more goals across his career in the big five European Leagues. The Egyptian led the game for shots (five), while also creating two chances.

City have won their 17th Premier League home game in a row against Newcastle United and their 33rd victory overall against the Magpies – more wins than against any other opponent in the competition.

However, they were on the back foot in the second half, with Newcastle having 52.3% possession, though the visitors only generated chances worth 0.32 expected goals after the break, and in the end, City's 1.35 total xG to the away team's 0.58 suggests the hosts had the edge.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Match Prediction

  2. Mohammad Akram Slams 13-Ball Fifty To Shatter Imran Nazir's National Record for Fastest Half-Century

  3. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

  4. England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Tilak, Abhishek Under Scrutiny In IND Vs SA; Rain Doubts In Sri Lanka

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala: Medical College Surgery Lapse Sparks Political Row

  2. Galgotias AI Summit Fiasco: Where The University Went Wrong And What's Disturbing About The Apology

  3. Rahul Gandhi Appears In Thane Court Over Defamation Case

  4. The Performance Of AI Readiness And Its Gendered Cost

  5. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

  5. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart