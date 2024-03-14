Football

Kevin De Bruyne To Miss Man City Vs Newcastle, FA Cup Quarter-Final With Groin Problem

The news emerged after the Manchester City playmaker was not included in Belgium’s squad for their international friendlies against the Republic of Ireland and England

Stats Perform
March 14, 2024
March 14, 2024
       
Kevin De Bruyne has suffered an injury setback. Photo: Adam Davy/PA
Kevin De Bruyne will miss Manchester City’s FA Cup quarter-final against Newcastle on Saturday with a minor groin injury. (More Football News)

The news emerged after the City playmaker was not included in Belgium’s squad for their international friendlies against the Republic of Ireland and England later this month.

The PA news agency understands the problem is not considered too serious by City and the club are hopeful he will be fit for their crucial Premier League clash with Arsenal on March 31.

It is nevertheless another setback for De Bruyne after missing most of the first half of the campaign following hamstring surgery.

It is unclear when the 32-year-old suffered the injury. He looked frustrated to be substituted after 69 minutes of last Sunday’s 1-1 draw at title rivals Liverpool but there was no suggestion at the time he was injured.

It is City’s second fitness blow in the space of a few days after goalkeeper Ederson was ruled out for up to four weeks with a thigh injury.

The Brazilian was hurt in a collision with Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez – in which he conceded a penalty – at Anfield and was replaced by number two Stefan Ortega.

