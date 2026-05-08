Man City Vs Brentford Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, H2H, Team News – All You Need To Know

Manchester City Vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26: Know all about the MCI vs BRE match, including preview, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

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Burnley vs Manchester City Premier League soccer-Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola walks off the pitch after the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City in Burnley, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Man City take on Brentford in the EPL 2025-26 fixture

  • Pep Guardiola's men drew their last game to Everton

  • Bees could qualify for the UCL next season if Aston Villa lift the Europa League crown & they finish sixth

Manchester City will look to keep pace with leaders Arsenal in the title race, when they welcome Brentford in matchweek 36 contest of the ongoing Premier League 2025-26. The MCI vs BRE fixture will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, May 9.

The Cityzens were held to a 3-3 draw away to Everton. Despite taking the lead, Pep Guardiola's side dropped points in the title race, handing valuable advantage to the Gunners. City will hope a victory on Saturday along with dropped points in London for Arsenal, will hand them the initiative in the EPL.

Despite having a game in hand, City cannot control the EPL title race as it is out of their hands. If Arsenal win all of their remaining fixtures, they will be crowned as champions.

As for Brentford, they will hope their 3-0 win against West Ham will reinvigorate their UCL hopes. After Aston Villa's progression to the Europa League final, a victory for the Villains could prove vital, with the sixth-placed finish team bagging a UEFA Champions League spot for next season.

Man City vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26: H2H Record

  • Total matches: 23

  • Man City won: 14

  • Brentford won: 7

  • Draws: 2

Man City vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26: Team News

Man City will continue to miss the services of the star midfielder Rodri after Guardiola confirmed that the Spaniard is yet to recover from his injury. There are also doubts over Joško Gvardiol's inclusion.

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As for the Bees , the likes of Rico Henry, Vitaly Janelt and Fabio Carvalho are still long-term absentees.

EPL 2025-26 Points Table

Man City vs Brentford, Premier League: Live Streaming

Q

When and where is the Man City vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26 match being played?

A

The Man City vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Etihad Stadium. The match will kick off at 10pm IST.

Q

Where to watch the Man City vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26 match live on TV and Online?

A

The Man City vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26 match will be televised live on the Star Sports channels in India. For live streaming, catch the action on the JioHotstar app and website.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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