Manchester City Vs Brentford Live Score, Premier League: Cityzens Welcome Bees Amid Title Fight With Arsenal

Manchester City players react after Everton score during their Premier League match in Liverpool. Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City Vs Brentford, Premier League Matchday 36 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 36 clash between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on Saturday (May 9, 2026). The Cityzens are second in the standings with 71 points, and must win tonight to remain in touching distance with table-toppers Arsenal (76 points). Pep Guardiola's men face the Bees, who lie eighth in the points table and have already lost to Man City twice this season. Follow the live football scores and updates from the crucial Premier League match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

9 May 2026, 08:52:47 pm IST Manchester City Vs Brentford Live Score, Premier League: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 10pm IST. The Manchester City vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-26 game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.