Luxembourg 0-0 Ireland: ROI Not Good Enough In Draw, Admits Heimir Hallgrimsson

Heimir Hallgrimsson said the Republic of Ireland failed to do all the good things they did against Senegal after being held to a drab 0-0 draw at Luxembourg.
Ireland played out a creditable 1-1 draw against Senegal last time out but followed up with a dull stalemate at the Stade de Luxembourg on Tuesday.
Nathan Collins hit the post in the first half and Troy Parrott had a goal ruled out after the break, with Jack Taylor later smashing the crossbar in a game where Max O'Leary made his debut in goal six years after his first call-up.
But, ultimately, it was disappointment for Ireland who took until the 43rd minute to register a shot on goal (Collins' effort that hit the post).
Reflecting on the result with RTE, Ireland boss Hallgrimsson said: "Let's be honest, we're not happy with this performance.
"It is good to keep a clean sheet, it's the first one since I came in, but we all felt the first half we were sloppy and the game was boring in the first half.
"All the good things we did against Senegal were missing, all the quick movements, the press and the ball speed.
"We changed in the second half, more tempo and won more duals but not good enough."