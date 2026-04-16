LA Galaxy Vs Toluca, CONCACAF Champions Cup QF: Paulinho's Brace Helps Diablos Rojos Enter Semi-Final With Dominant Win

Summary of this article
Toluca defeated Los Angeles Galaxy in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 quarter-final 2nd leg
The Mexican side advanced to the semi-final with a 7–2 aggregate score
Jesus Gallardo, Paulinho scored the goals for Toluca
Deportivo Toluca FC delivered a clinical performance on Wednesday night, defeating the LA Galaxy 3–0 in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final. The result, coupled with a 4–2 victory in the first leg, sees the Mexican side advance to the semi-final with a commanding 7–2 aggregate score.
The first leg at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in Mexico set a difficult tone for the Galaxy, as Toluca utilized their high-altitude home advantage to secure a 4–2 victory. The star of the opening encounter was Portuguese forward Paulinho, who dismantled the Galaxy defense with a clinical hat-trick. Despite the loss, the Galaxy found hope through the tournament’s top scorer, Gabriel Pec, and midfielder Marco Reus, both of whom netted crucial away goals.
These strikes provided a potential lifeline, leaving the MLS side needing only a 2–0 win at home to progress via the away-goals tiebreaker.
Entering the match trailing by two goals, the LA Galaxy looked to leverage their home advantage at Dignity Health Sports Park. However, any hopes of a comeback were quickly dampened by a disciplined Toluca side led by manager Antonio Mohamed.
Despite featuring stars like Marco Reus and Gabriel Pec, the Galaxy struggled to break down a resolute Mexican defense that capitalized on the counter-attack.
The Mexican side opened the scoring early in the first half on a swift counter-attack, forcing the Galaxy to chase the game and leave gaps at the back. As the Galaxy pushed forward in the second half, Toluca struck twice more to put the tie out of reach.
Toluca’s offensive efficiency, which defined the first leg, remained on full display. The Diablos Rojos maintained control of the tempo throughout the 90 minutes, effectively silencing the home crowd. The victory ensures Toluca snap their recent winless streak in the United States and continues their pursuit of a third continental title.
While the first leg was headlined by a sensational hat-trick from Portuguese striker Paulinho, the second leg was a testament to Toluca's collective strength. For the Galaxy, Gabriel Pec, who remains the tournament’s leading scorer and Marco Reus, created several half-chances, but they were unable to find the back of the net against an inspired Toluca backline.
With this emphatic victory, Toluca move on to the semifinals where they will represent Liga MX against the winners of the LAFC and Cruz Azul series. For the LA Galaxy, the elimination marks a disappointing end to their continental campaign as they shift their full focus back to the MLS regular season.
Who won the LA Galaxy vs Toluca quarterfinal tie?
Deportivo Toluca FC won the series with a 7–2 aggregate score, after following up their 4–2 first-leg win with a clinical 3–0 victory in the second leg.
Who were the key goalscorers across both legs of the match?
Toluca’s Paulinho was the standout with a first-leg hat-trick and a second leg brace, while Gabriel Pec and Marco Reus provided the only goals for the LA Galaxy in the opening encounter.
Which team will Toluca face in the semifinals of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup?
Following their dominant aggregate win, Toluca advances to face LAFC, who ousted Cruz Azul in their respective quarterfinal matchup.