LA Galaxy Vs Toluca, CONCACAF Champions Cup QF: Paulinho's Brace Helps Diablos Rojos Enter Semi-Final With Dominant Win

The first leg at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in Mexico set a difficult tone for the Galaxy, as Toluca utilized their high-altitude home advantage to secure a 4–2 victory. The star of the opening encounter was Portuguese forward Paulinho, who dismantled the Galaxy defense with a clinical hat-trick. Despite the loss, the Galaxy found hope through the tournament’s top scorer, Gabriel Pec, and midfielder Marco Reus, both of whom netted crucial away goals.