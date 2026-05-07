Toluca 4-0 LAFC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026: Helinho And Del Villar Goals Seal All-Mexico Decider

Players of Mexico's Toluca celebrate after beating the United States' Los Angeles FC during a CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg semifinal soccer match in Toluca, Mexico, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano

Players of Mexico's Toluca celebrate after beating the United States' Los Angeles FC during a CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg semifinal soccer match in Toluca, Mexico, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano