Toluca 4-0 LAFC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026: Helinho And Del Villar Goals Seal All-Mexico Decider

Toluca vs LAFC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026: Second-half goals from Helinho and Everardo del Villar sealed a 4‑0 win and 5‑2 aggregate triumph, sending the Red Devils into a historic all-Mexican final against Tigres

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Toluca vs Los Angeles FC match report CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 semi-final leg 2
Players of Mexico's Toluca celebrate after beating the United States' Los Angeles FC during a CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg semifinal soccer match in Toluca, Mexico, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Helinho’s penalty and Everardo del Villar’s goal gave Toluca control in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal second leg

  • Paulinho added two stoppage-time goals to complete a 4‑0 victory and secure a 5‑2 aggregate win

  • The win sets up the first all-Mexican final since 2021, with Tigres awaiting in the May 30 decider

Sparked by second-half goals from Helinho and Everardo del Villar, Toluca beat LAFC 4-0 on Wednesday to qualify for a CONCACAF Champions Cup final against UANL Tigres.

Helinho converted a penalty in the 49th minute and del Villar doubled the lead in the 58th.

Portuguese striker Joao Paulo Dias “Paulinho” added two goals in stoppage time for the Red Devils, who clinched the semifinal series 5-2 on aggregate.

This will be the first all-Mexican final in the continental tournament since 2021, when Monterrey defeated Club América.

Regardless of who wins the May 30 decider, a Mexican team will take home the championship trophy for the fourth consecutive year. The last MLS team to win the title was the Seattle Sounders in 2022.

Toluca will be aiming for a third title in the tournament, and first since 2003 when it beat Morelia in another all-Mexican final.

Toluca achieved victory despite the absence of two Mexico national team players, Alexis Vega and Jesús Gallardo, who had to join the national squad preparing for the World Cup.

Related Content
LAFC forward Son Heung-Min (7) and Toluca midfielder Marcel Ruiz (14) jump for a header during the second half of the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal soccer match in Los Angeles. - | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
LA FC 2-1 Toluca, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026: Falcons Beat Mexican Red Devils In Semi-Final First Leg - In Pics
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Mexico's Tigres, left, is followed by Peter Kingston, center, and Hassani Dotson of the United States' Seattle Sounders during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Jorge Mendoza
CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Roundup: Tigres Edge Sounders On Away Goals; Toluca Cruise Past LA Galaxy
Toluca players celebrating a goal against LA Galaxy in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 quarter-final second leg. - TheChampions/X
LA Galaxy Vs Toluca, CONCACAF Champions Cup QF: Paulinho's Brace Helps Diablos Rojos Enter Semi-Final With Dominant Win
Alexis Vega of Mexico's Toluca waves a flag after a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match against the United States' LA Galaxy in Toluca, Mexico. - | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
Toluca Vs LA Galaxy, CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarter-Final: Paulinho Hat-Trick Stuns Los Galacticos In 6-Goal Thriller
Related Content

LAFC was seeking a third trip to the final in its fourth competition appearance. The club also reached the Champions Cup Final in 2020 and 2023.

LAFC finished the match with 10 players after Ryan Porteous was sent off in the 88th minute.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: SRH Become New Table-Toppers; Playoff Race Turns Wildly Competitive

  2. LSG Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

  3. RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Skips Raipur Flight Amid Fitness Concerns - Report

  4. IPL 2026 Playoff Venues Announced: Ahmedabad To Host Final – See Full Details

  5. Hardik Pandya: A Mumbai Promise Or An IPL Conundrum?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mamata Refuses To Quit After Poll Defeat, Experts Call Resignation ‘Mere Formality’ 

  2. Day In Pics: May 06, 2026

  3. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  4. Allahabad HC: Forest Rights Act Must Guide All Claims, Tharu Tribe Gets Fresh Chance

  5. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches School Management Committee Guidelines

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship, 3 Deaths Reported

  2. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  3. China, Iran hold Talks In Beijing As Pressure Mounts Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  4. US Announces Phased Closure Of Peshawar Consulate

  5. Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

Latest Stories

  1. ECB To Interview Shortlisted Candidates For England's National Selector Role

  2. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  3. Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Likely To Be Inducted In Bihar Cabinet Expansion

  4. Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

  5. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority

  6. SRH Vs PBKS, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Hyderabad?

  7. Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

  8. Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report