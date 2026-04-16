CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Roundup: Tigres Edge Sounders On Away Goals; Toluca Cruise Past LA Galaxy

CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Roundup: LA Galaxy, Toluca, Seattle Sounders and Tigres UANL all featured in the quarter‑finals, with Toluca cruising past Galaxy and Tigres progressing on away goals despite defeat in Seattle

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CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 Quarter-finals leg 2 Roundup
Andre-Pierre Gignac of Mexico's Tigres, left, is followed by Peter Kingston, center, and Hassani Dotson of the United States' Seattle Sounders during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Mendoza
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Toluca FC beat LA Galaxy 3‑0, with Jesus Gallardo opening the scoring and Paulinho adding a brace

  • Toluca will face LAFC in the next round

  • Seattle Sounders won 3‑1 against Tigres UANL, with Albert Rusnak scoring twice and Danny Musovski also on target

  • Tigres progressed on away goals despite the defeat

UANL Tigres lost the match but won their series on away goals Wednesday.

Albert Rusnak scored twice and the Seattle Sounders had a 3-1 victory over the Tigres, but the Tigres advanced to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.

Rusnak put the home team ahead in the 11th minute and added a goal in the 82nd minute, while Danny Musovski scored in the 49th. Joaquim Pereira scored in the 31st minute for Tigres, who won the first leg 2-0.

The Mexican squad progressed because away goals are the tiebreak in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Tigres, aiming for a second Champions Cup title and first since 2020, will face Nashville SC, who defeated Club América on Tuesday.

Paulinho leads Toluca

Portuguese striker Joao Dias Fernandes Paulinho scored two goals in a six-minute span in the second half as Toluca FC cruised to a 3-0 victory Wednesday over LA Galaxy to advance to the semifinals.

Jesus Gallardo opened the scoring in the 10th minute and Paulinho followed with goals in the 58th and 64th minutes.

Toluca, which won back-to-back titles in Mexico, advanced to the semifinals for the sixth time and will play LAFC.

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The 33-year-old Paulinho, who recently was called up to play for Portugal in friendly matches against Mexico and the United States, scored five goals in the series which finished 7-2 on aggregate.

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