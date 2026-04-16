CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Roundup: Tigres Edge Sounders On Away Goals; Toluca Cruise Past LA Galaxy

Andre-Pierre Gignac of Mexico's Tigres, left, is followed by Peter Kingston, center, and Hassani Dotson of the United States' Seattle Sounders during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Mendoza

Andre-Pierre Gignac of Mexico's Tigres, left, is followed by Peter Kingston, center, and Hassani Dotson of the United States' Seattle Sounders during a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jorge Mendoza