Liverpool Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch UCL Match On TV & Online

Check the live streaming, venue, head-to-head info for the upcoming UEFA Champions League 2025-26 clash featuring Real Madrid and Liverpool

Outlook Sports Desk
Liverpool Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Summary
Summary of this article

  Liverpool take on Real Madrid in a mouth-watering clash in the UCL

  Reds welcome their former player, Trent Alexander-Arnold to Anfield

  Xabi Alonso could make changes to his side

Liverpool welcome La Liga giants, Real Madrid in the matchweek 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 fixture on Wednesday, November 5 (IST). The match will take place at Anfield. The fixture also sees return of two former Liverpool stars, RMA boss Xabi Alonso and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking ahead of the mouth-watering clash in the Champions League, Reds boss Arne Slot said their former player Trent Alexander-Arnold will receive a hearty welcome at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold won two Premier Leagues and the Champions League across 10 years with Liverpool after graduating from its academy, but after he announced in May he was leaving his hometown club he was booed by angry Reds fans.

“I have great memories of the player and of the human being ... so he will get a warm welcome by me,” Slot said.

“Let’s first wait and see if he is on the pitch tomorrow,” Slot said. “I have no clue how that’s going to be but he gets a warm welcome from me, that’s for sure.”

Slot confirmed Alexander Isak would not be available for the game and was a doubt for Sunday’s game against Manchester City after a groin injury.

“He’s definitely not starting on Sunday but maybe he can be involved in the squad,” he said. “He’s still not training with the squad.”

Head-to-head

Liverpool and Real Madrid first locked horns in the 1981 European Cup final, which Liverpool edged 1-0.

These two legendary clubs have played each other 12 times with Madrid winning seven of those games, Reds winning four and one ending as a draw.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming

When and where will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, November 5 at Anfield. The kick-off will be at 1:30am IST.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match live on the Sony Sports Network. Moreover, one can live stream the UCL match on the SonyLiv app and website.

(with AP inputs)

