UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw: Liverpool Handed ‘Very Challenging’ Fixtures, Says Arne Slot

Arne Slot shared his thoughts on a "very challenging draw", as Liverpool learned their eight Champions League opponents in the league phase, following the draw in Monaco.
The draw has pitted Liverpool and Real Madrid together for the second year running, setting up a potential showdown with former Reds favourite, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who could be poised to make his return to Anfield.
The Premier League champions face a demanding schedule, with Anfield set to host Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, PSV Eindhoven and Qarabag. Away trips will take Slot’s side to Inter, Eintracht Frankfurt, Marseille and Galatasaray.
Following a strong league phase last term, winning seven and losing one of their eight games, Liverpool were knocked out by eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.
Reflecting on the draw, Slot told the Liverpool website: “I think the first thing to say is that like last season, it is a very challenging draw, but we knew that it would be because in the Champions League, especially with the new format, there is no such thing as an easy draw. But what is also clear is that this is a very exciting draw, full of big games both home and away.”
Liverpool will once again welcome Real Madrid to Anfield — a fixture Slot believes fans around the globe will be eagerly anticipating.
“To be able to welcome Real Madrid to Anfield again is something special. Last season’s game was of course a memorable one – and I expect the same this time around. That is, I am sure, a fixture that the whole world will be looking at.
“On a personal note, it is always nice to play against a Dutch team in PSV Eindhoven, a team that won the league title two years in a row. The same goes for Galatasaray, who have won three in a row in Turkey, and for Qarabag, the champions of Azerbaijan.
"And to also play against sides of the calibre of Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille shows the strength of this competition.
“None of our league-phase games will be straightforward, that is clear, but I am sure our supporters will be looking forward to all of the Anfield games and to all of the away fixtures, which will all be played in big stadiums with fanatical and passionate fans.