UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw: Liverpool Handed ‘Very Challenging’ Fixtures, Says Arne Slot

Liverpool has been handed a tough draw in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26, being grouped with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and others

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Liverpool Arne Slot
File photo of Liverpool manager Arne Slot. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Liverpool drawn against Real Madrid for the second consecutive year

  • Arne Slot describes the UEFA Champions League draw as very challenging yet exciting

  • Upcoming fixtures include matches against Atletico Madrid and PSV Eindhoven

Arne Slot shared his thoughts on a "very challenging draw", as Liverpool learned their eight Champions League opponents in the league phase, following the draw in Monaco.

The draw has pitted Liverpool and Real Madrid together for the second year running, setting up a potential showdown with former Reds favourite, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who could be poised to make his return to Anfield.

The Premier League champions face a demanding schedule, with Anfield set to host Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, PSV Eindhoven and Qarabag. Away trips will take Slot’s side to Inter, Eintracht Frankfurt, Marseille and Galatasaray.

Following a strong league phase last term, winning seven and losing one of their eight games, Liverpool were knocked out by eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16. 

Reflecting on the draw, Slot told the Liverpool website: “I think the first thing to say is that like last season, it is a very challenging draw, but we knew that it would be because in the Champions League, especially with the new format, there is no such thing as an easy draw. But what is also clear is that this is a very exciting draw, full of big games both home and away.”

Related Content
Related Content

Liverpool will once again welcome Real Madrid to Anfield — a fixture Slot believes fans around the globe will be eagerly anticipating.

“To be able to welcome Real Madrid to Anfield again is something special. Last season’s game was of course a memorable one – and I expect the same this time around. That is, I am sure, a fixture that the whole world will be looking at.

“On a personal note, it is always nice to play against a Dutch team in PSV Eindhoven, a team that won the league title two years in a row. The same goes for Galatasaray, who have won three in a row in Turkey, and for Qarabag, the champions of Azerbaijan.

"And to also play against sides of the calibre of Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille shows the strength of this competition.

“None of our league-phase games will be straightforward, that is clear, but I am sure our supporters will be looking forward to all of the Anfield games and to all of the away fixtures, which will all be played in big stadiums with fanatical and passionate fans.
 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  2. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  3. Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran Miss Quarter-final

  4. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

  5. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Round 2 Wrap: Iga Swiatek Fends Off Suzan Lamens, Naomi Osaka Registers Victory

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Alexei Popyrin To Continue Title Defence

  3. Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Hailey Baptiste Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang, BWF World C'ships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

  5. HS Prannoy Vs Anders Antonsen Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Falls To World No. 2

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?

  2. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  3. Maratha Quota Activist Jarange Reaches Pune Ahead Of Mumbai Protest

  4. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Beas River Overflow Washes Away Parts of Iconic Old Manali

  5. Historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Submerged As Ravi River Floods Corridor

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Ukraine Says Russian Attack Kills Three, Injures 12

  3. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  4. Minneapolis School Shooting: Shooter Dies By Suicide, Had No Criminal Record

  5. Kim Jong Un To Attend China’s Military Parade Alongside World Leaders

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari Advance Booking Report: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Sells 10K Tickets

  2. Horoscope Today, August 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  3. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  4. Surat Workers On Edge As Trump’s Tariff Triggers Mass Layoffs In Diamond Industry

  5. Yamuna In Delhi Breaches Danger Mark At Old Railway Bridge, Flood Alert Issued

  6. Mizoram Bans Beggary: Assembly Passes Bill With Rehabilitation And Livelihood Plans

  7. Two Terrorists Killed In Bandipora During LoC Infiltration Attempt

  8. Ekta Kapoor Issues Warning To Aspiring Actors Against Fake Casting Calls For Balaji Telefilms