Lionel Messi On His Future, FIFA World Cup 2026 Hopes - Straight From The Horse's Mouth

Lionel Messi has not given any thought to his retirement, though the Argentina legend has again refused to commit to playing at the 2026 World Cup. (More Football News)
One day before he celebrated the 20th anniversary of his senior debut for Barcelona, Messi recorded five goal involvements (three goals, two assists) in Argentina's 6-0 rout of Bolivia on Tuesday.
Messi has enjoyed a fantastic season for MLS Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami, too, scoring 17 league goals and adding 10 assists despite only starting 15 matches.
While the forward has shown no signs of slowing down since joining the Herons last year, his decision to turn his back on Europe led many to suggest the end of his career was near.
He has yet to make any decision on his long-term future, however, and is simply focused on enjoying his football in the moment.
Speaking at the Marca America Award night in Miami, Messi said: "Coming to Inter Miami does not mean I will retire anytime soon, I still have more years to play.
"In the moment, we will see. I don't like to accelerate time or look ahead. I try to enjoy every day. I hope I can keep playing at this level to feel good and be happy.
"When I get to do what I love, I am happy. I value that more than reaching 2026. I haven't set a goal to reach the World Cup, but more so to live day-to-day and be well.
"I am still hungry for titles even though I am a bit older and my family keeps growing. When I feel their support, I am unstoppable."
Messi could lead Miami to a historic achievement this weekend as they end their 2024 regular-season campaign at home to the New England Revolution.
A victory would take Gerardo Martino's team to 74 points, surpassing the single-season record of 73 set by New England in 2021.