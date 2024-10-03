Football

MLS Supporters' Shield: Messi, Suarez Help Inter Miami Lift Trophy - In Pics

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have another trophy, along with home-field advantage throughout the Major League Soccer playoffs. Messi scored twice in the final minutes of the first half, goalie Drake Callender stopped a penalty kick in the 84th minute and Inter Miami beat the defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew 3-2 on Wednesday night, wrapping up the Supporters Shield given annually to the team with the best regular-season record. It was Messi’s 46th major trophy won for club or country, extending his record for the most by any men’s soccer player in history. And it is the second he has won with Inter Miami, this Supporters Shield being added to the Leagues Cup trophy the Herons claimed shortly after Messi joined the club in 2023.

MLS Supporters' Shield, Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Columbus Crew's Alexandru Matan, left, chases Inter Miami's Lionel Messi | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete

Columbus Crew's Alexandru Matan, left, chases Inter Miami's Lionel Messi during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio.

MLS Supporters Shield, Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Inter Miamis Lionel Messi, left, and Luis Suarez celebrate their goal
MLS Supporters' Shield, Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, left, and Luis Suarez celebrate their goal | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, left, and Luis Suarez celebrate their goal against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio.

MLS Supporters Shield, Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Inter Miamis David Ruiz, right, tries to kick the ball past Columbus Crews Marcelo Herrera
MLS Supporters' Shield, Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Inter Miami's David Ruiz, right, tries to kick the ball past Columbus Crew's Marcelo Herrera | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete

Inter Miami's David Ruiz, right, tries to kick the ball past Columbus Crew's Marcelo Herrera during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio.

MLS Supporters Shield, Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Inter Miamis Drake Callender makes a save
MLS Supporters' Shield, Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Inter Miami's Drake Callender makes a save | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete

Inter Miami's Drake Callender makes a save on a Columbus Crew penalty kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio.

MLS Supporters Shield, Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Inter Miamis Yannick Bright, left, and Lionel Messi celebrate their goal
MLS Supporters' Shield, Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Inter Miami's Yannick Bright, left, and Lionel Messi celebrate their goal | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete

Inter Miami's Yannick Bright, left, and Lionel Messi celebrate their goal against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio.

MLS Supporters Shield, Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Inter Miamis Lionel Messi, center, tries to dribble between Columbus Crews Alexandru Matan
MLS Supporters' Shield, Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, center, tries to dribble between Columbus Crew's Alexandru Matan | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, center, tries to dribble between Columbus Crew's Alexandru Matan, left, and Mohamed Farsi during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio.

MLS Supporters Shield, Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Inter Miamis Lionel Messi, right, and Columbus Crews Alexandru Matan fight for the ball
MLS Supporters' Shield, Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right, and Columbus Crew's Alexandru Matan fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right, and Columbus Crew's Alexandru Matan fight for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio.

MLS Supporters Shield, Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Inter Miamis David Ruiz, center, controls the ball as Columbus Crews Maximilian Arfsten
MLS Supporters' Shield, Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Inter Miami's David Ruiz, center, controls the ball as Columbus Crew's Maximilian Arfsten | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete

Inter Miami's David Ruiz, center, controls the ball as Columbus Crew's Maximilian Arfsten, left, defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio.

MLS Supporters Shield, Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Inter Miamis Sergiy Kryvtsov, right, tries to dribble past Columbus Crews DeJuan Jones
MLS Supporters' Shield, Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Inter Miami's Sergiy Kryvtsov, right, tries to dribble past Columbus Crew's DeJuan Jones | Photo: AP/Jay LaPrete

Inter Miami's Sergiy Kryvtsov, right, tries to dribble past Columbus Crew's DeJuan Jones during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio.

