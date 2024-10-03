MLS Supporters' Shield: Messi, Suarez Help Inter Miami Lift Trophy - In Pics

Columbus Crew's Alexandru Matan, left, chases Inter Miami's Lionel Messi during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, left, and Luis Suarez celebrate their goal against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio.
Inter Miami's David Ruiz, right, tries to kick the ball past Columbus Crew's Marcelo Herrera during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio.
Inter Miami's Drake Callender makes a save on a Columbus Crew penalty kick during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio.
Inter Miami's Yannick Bright, left, and Lionel Messi celebrate their goal against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, center, tries to dribble between Columbus Crew's Alexandru Matan, left, and Mohamed Farsi during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right, and Columbus Crew's Alexandru Matan fight for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio.
Inter Miami's David Ruiz, center, controls the ball as Columbus Crew's Maximilian Arfsten, left, defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio.
Inter Miami's Sergiy Kryvtsov, right, tries to dribble past Columbus Crew's DeJuan Jones during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio.