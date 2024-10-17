Football

Lionel Messi Tips Lautaro Martinez For Ballon D'Or After 'Spectacular Year'

It has been a 2024 to remember for Lautaro Martinez, who top-scored with 24 goals as he captained Inter Milan to the Serie A title. He was also the leading marksman during the Copa America with five goals, including an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 in the final

Lautaro Martinez has been shortlisted for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, with the winner to be announced on October 28.
Lionel Messi is backing Lautaro Martinez to win this year's Ballon d'Or, believing his Argentina team-mate deserves the accolade "more than anyone else". (More Football News)

The two players were on target during the world champions' commanding 6-0 victory over Bolivia on Tuesday, Messi bagging a hat-trick while setting up Lautaro for their side's second goal.

It has been a 2024 to remember for Lautaro, who top-scored with 24 goals as he captained Inter to the Scudetto last season.

Lautaro Martinez 'Ready To Compete' For Ballon D'or After Glory With Inter And Argentina

The forward was also the leading marksman during the Copa America with five goals, including an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 in the final.

Lautaro's exploits have seen him shortlisted for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, with the winner being announced on October 28.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior is among the favourites to land the accolade, along with Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri.

However, eight-time winner Messi feels his compatriot should be the leading candidate for the award.

"He had a spectacular year; he scored in the [Copa America] final, he was the top scorer. He deserves the Ballon d'Or more than anyone else."

