Lautaro Martinez 'Ready To Compete' For Ballon D'or After Glory With Inter And Argentina

Martinez was, unlike his compatriot Lionel Messi, one of 30 players nominated for world football's most prestigious individual prize earlier this week

Lautaro-Martinez-Argentina-football
Lautaro Martinez in action for Argentina on Thursday
Lautaro Martinez believes he is worthy of being in consideration for the Ballon d'Or after leading Inter and Argentina to silverware in recent months.(More Football News)

Martinez was, unlike his compatriot Lionel Messi, one of 30 players nominated for world football's most prestigious individual prize earlier this week.

He fired Inter to their 20th Scudetto last season, topping Serie A's scoring charts with 24 goals in 33 matches, eight more than his closest rival, Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic. 

He then carried that form into the Copa America as Argentina won a record-breaking 16th continental crown, winning the Golden Boot with five goals – including the winner in the final versus Colombia – in just 221 minutes on the field.

Martinez finished 20th in the voting for the 2023 award but expects to be higher up the rankings this time around.

"Considering the season I had, I deserve to be where I am," Martinez said. "I worked hard and suffered so much in the previous years. 

"This is the second year in a row that I will participate in this ceremony. I think that I am ready to compete for this recognition."

With Messi out injured, Martinez partnered Julian Alvarez in attack as Argentina thrashed Chile 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday, the Atletico Madrid man scoring with a stunning long-range strike.

Albiceleste boss Lionel Scaloni was impressed with how the forwards dovetailed in that match, saying: "The duo of Julian and Lautaro performed well. They complement each other well, they don't give up a single ball.

"Lautaro assisted, Julian also went very well, he scored. They worked for us and they are two strikers who can continue to play together, we will see.

"I don't think there is so much superiority to the rest. They leave everything out there, the key is not to give anything up in advance. 

"They are always hungry. Football is very strange, at any moment it can put you in your place."

