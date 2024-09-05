Football

Rodri And Dani Carvajal Have 'Earned The Right' To Win Ballon D'Or, Says Luis De La Fuente

Carvajal also won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League with Real Madrid last season, scoring the opening goal in the latter competition’s final to help them to a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund

Spain-Duo-Dani-Carvajal-Rodri
Spain duo Dani Carvajal and Rodri.
info_icon

Luis de la Fuente believes that both Rodri and Dani Carvajal have "earned the right" to win the Ballon d'Or after being named on this year's shortlist. (More Football News)

The duo are two of six Spain players on the list after they won a record-breaking fourth European Championship title with a 2-1 triumph over England in Berlin in July.

Rodri was named the Player of the Tournament for Euro 2024 after leading the team from midfield in all but one of their seven games, though he was forced off injured at half-time in the final.

At a domestic level, he did not taste defeat in any of his 34 Premier League games last season (27 wins, seven draws) as Manchester City won a historic fourth consecutive title, with the Citizens losing three of the four games he missed (one win).

Meanwhile, Carvajal also won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League with Real Madrid last season, scoring the opening goal in the latter competition’s final to help them to a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund.

In doing so, he became the first defender to score in a Champions League final since Sergio Ramos in 2015-16, also for Los Blancos.

And De la Fuente says they should both be among the leading contenders to scoop up the Ballon d'Or for their achievements.

"Both Rodri and Dani Carvajal have without doubt earned the right," De la Fuente told the Guardian.

"If after everything they have done, they're not considered, it would be a huge injustice. They've done more than enough. Not just now, but everything.

"Look at Dani: six Champions Leagues?! What on earth is that? Rodri has a Champions League, more to come, and I don't know how many leagues. They're European champions.

"Do they deserve to win it? Of course. I'm championing them, asking for it for them. They've won it all."

Lamine Yamal, who was also a key figure at just 16 years old for Spain during the Euros, is also on the shortlist for the individual award.

The youngster enjoyed a breakout tournament in Germany, becoming the youngest player to appear in a Euros or World Cup final at 17, surpassing Pele's record from 1958.

He also became the youngest player to score at the European Championships, and provided four assists, the joint-most any player has ever registered at the tournament that Opta has on record (from 1980 onwards).

De la Fuente says he knew there was something special about Yamal, which is why he was not afraid to take a chance on him.

"Faith in young players isn't an act, it's a conviction," he added. "When you see talent, play them, even if they're young.

"Lamine is very good. It's true what I said: that he's touched by God's wand.

"There are players that are different. I don't want to get into those comparisons, because I know we're going to start [that], and they're different footballers, different eras. But the talent? Pfff … there's something that sets them apart.

"The super mega cracks, football geniuses, those who [made] history, all have something. At that young age, they all seemed different, older."

Spain begin their Nations League defence on Thursday against Serbia, before facing Switzerland in League A Group 4 on Sunday. 

