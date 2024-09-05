Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmati is in the running to retain the Ballon d'Or Feminin after enjoying another glittering campaign in 2023-24. (More Football News)
Bonmati was crowned the world's best player after helping Spain win the World Cup for the first time in 2023, succeeding team-mate Alexia Putellas, who won the award in 2021 and 2022.
The creative midfielder could follow Putellas in becoming a two-time winner after helping Barcelona win a Liga F and Champions League double in 2023-24 – their third in the last four years.
Bonmati opened the scoring in the Blaugrana's 2-0 Champions League final victory over Lyon in Bilbao, having also netted in a 2-1 aggregate triumph over Chelsea in the last four.
In the league, Barcelona won 29 of their 30 games, drawing the other, with Bonmati's 11 assists only bettered by team-mate Caroline Graham Hansen (19).
Hansen is one of five other Barca players on the 30-player shortlist, alongside Putellas, Ewa Pajor, Salma Paralluelo and Patricia Guijarro.
Four Chelsea players are nominated after the Blues sealed a dramatic Women's Super League title success in Emma Hayes' final season in charge, with former Barca full-back Lucy Bronze joined by Lauren James, Sjoeke Nusken and Mayra Ramirez.
Bronze and James are two of three England internationals to make the cut, with Lauren Hemp also in the running after scoring 11 WSL goals for Manchester City last term.
The winner of the award – as well as the recipient of the men's prize – will be announced at an awards ceremony in Paris on October 28.