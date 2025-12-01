Ballon D'or Winner Aitana Bonmati Suffers Leg Break In Training, Ruled Out Nations League Final

The Spain midfielder landed awkwardly during a session
Bonmati will subsequently miss the return fixture
The three-time women's Ballon d'Or winner will now begin a period of rehabilitation at Barcelona
Aitana Bonmati has suffered a broken leg in training, and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
The Spain midfielder landed awkwardly during a session on Sunday, ahead of Tuesday's Nations League final second leg against Germany.
Bonmati will subsequently miss the return fixture, having played 77 minutes of the opening leg in Kaiserslautern on Friday.
A statement from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFF) confirmed she had been "diagnosed with a fracture in her left fibula".
The three-time women's Ballon d'Or winner will now begin a period of rehabilitation at Barcelona, with whom she won a domestic treble last season.
Bonmati was also named the Champions League's player of the season after helping Barca reach the final, before she was part of the Spain side that reached the Euro 2025 showpiece.
La Roja, in the 27-year-old's absence, will aim to complete a successful defence of their Women's Nations League title on Tuesday, when they host Germany at Riyadh Air Metropolitano.