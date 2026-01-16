Ligue 1 Matchday 18 Preview: Lens Set The Pace In Title Race Against PSG

Leaders Lens host Auxerre aiming for a club-record 10th straight win in Ligue 1
PSG face fourth-placed Lille days after a shock Coupe de France exit to Paris FC
Marseille, Monaco and Lyon face key tests, with Endrick, Amine Gouiri and Jonathan Ikone under spotlight
As Ligue 1 enters Matchday 18, RC Lens find themselves at the summit of French football, having gone from surprise pace-setters into genuine title contenders.
Under head coach Pierre Sage, Lens have defied financial disparities to stay ahead of defending champions Paris Saint-Germain halfway into the season. Heading into the weekend, Lens lead PSG by one point, while holding a big eight-point cushion over third-placed Marseille.
PSG, backed by vast resources, secured a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title last season, while Lens’ only championship dates back to 1998. However, the northern club has consistently closed the gap in recent years, most notably in 2022-23, when they finished runners-up by just one point.
Ligue 1 Matchday 18: Key Matches
Lens will look to extend their remarkable run when they host second-bottom Auxerre on Saturday, with the chance to register a club record-extending 10th consecutive victory across all competitions. Defensive solidity has been key for the leaders, with five clean sheets in their last nine matches.
PSG face a more demanding assignment on Friday night, welcoming fourth-placed Lille to the Parc des Princes. The fixture comes just days after PSG suffered a shock Coupe de France elimination at home to capital rivals Paris FC.
Elsewhere, Marseille travel to mid-table Angers on Saturday, knowing that dropped points could be costly, with Lille level on points. Meanwhile, Monaco, whose season has unravelled into inconsistency, host Lorient on Friday as they attempt to stop a slide into mid-table.
Ligue 1 Matchday 18: Players To Watch
At Groupama Stadium, Lyon supporters will be eager to see Brazilian forward Endrick feature against Brest on Sunday. The teenage attacker, on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season, marked his debut by scoring in the French Cup last weekend.
Marseille forward Amine Gouiri is also regaining momentum after a lengthy absence. Having missed 14 matches with a shoulder injury, he returned by scoring twice and providing an assist in a 9-0 cup win on Tuesday.
For Nantes, 17-year-old central defender Tylel Tati is the latest academy graduate to impress. He delivered a solid performance in a 2-0 win at Marseille and is expected to feature at home against Paris FC on Sunday.
Paris FC forward Jonathan Ikone will also be in focus. His late goal knocked PSG – his former club – out of the Coupe de France, although he is yet to score in Ligue 1 this season.
Ligue 1 Matchday 18: Team News
Monaco continue to struggle with injuries, most notably the ongoing absence of Paul Pogba. The former France midfielder remains sidelined by a calf injury, adding to earlier thigh and ankle problems since his summer arrival.
The 2018 World Cup winner, who endured more than two years out of football due to injuries, off-field issues and a doping ban, has managed only 30 minutes across three substitute appearances.
Pogba had hoped the move would revive his career in time for FIFA World Cup 2026 selection for France, but progress has stalled.
Monaco’s injury list also includes Mohammed Salisu (ACL), Ansu Fati (hamstring), Lukas Hradecky (knee), and Takumi Minamino (ACL).
Ligue 1 Matchday 18: Off-Field Issues
Meanwhile, Nice are dealing with a serious crisis. Forwards Jeremie Boga and Terem Moffi are reportedly seeking to terminate their contracts after being physically attacked by their own supporters following a game on November 30.
After a 3-1 defeat at Lorient, which extended Nice’s losing streak to six matches, players were confronted by angry fans upon returning to the club’s training and academy centre. Boga and Moffi reportedly suffered blows to the head and groin and have since been placed on medical leave.
According to L’Equipe, the matter is now under review by the French league’s legal committee.
(With AP Inputs)