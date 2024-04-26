Football

Ligue 1 2023-24: Luis Enrique Confident Paris Saint-Germain Are In Perfect Form With Three Titles Up For Grabs

PSG host relegation battling Le Havre on Saturday, and a win will secure the league title with three games still to play, leaving them to concentrate on a Champions League semi-final with Borussia Dortmund and the cup final against Lyon

Advertisement

File
PSG manager, Luis Enrique Photo: File
info_icon

Paris Saint-Germain can wrap up the Ligue 1 title this weekend, and with the Champions League and Coupe de France still to play for, they are in the best possible form, according to manager Luis Enrique. (More Football News)

PSG host relegation battling Le Havre on Saturday, and a win will secure the league title with three games still to play, leaving them to concentrate on a Champions League semi-final with Borussia Dortmund and the cup final against Lyon.

"I think we are heading into the final phase of the season in great form," said Luis Enrique.

"I wouldn't have imagined this scenario going as positively as this, but what happens in the future is what happens. I would say we are in fantastic form in every way. We have almost every player available. Our supporters are very happy.

Advertisement

"The club has so much ambition to achieve something else. It is a really attractive end to the season, which we are motivated for, and we will continue to fight to achieve all our targets."

PSG's ambition has long been to win the Champions League. After exiting the competition at the round of 16 in the previous two seasons, Luis Enrique's side are still on course to make history, and the manager sees a bright future.

He added: "This is the level of maturity, which is part of the process in which PSG have changed completely since last year.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 first-leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. - (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Kylian Mbappe Transfer: Real Madrid Strong Enough To Sign French Football Superstar

BY Associated Press

Advertisement

"That goes for the identity, the targets, with so many new players, many changes, so it has been a time for building. I am convinced that, next year, we will be better than this year."

As for the present, PSG would love to win their third consecutive title at home with a win over Le Havre, in what will be their 700th match under QSI's ownership.

However, Luis Enrique expects a similar game to when they hosted bottom-of-the-table Clermont Foot earlier this month and struggled to a 1-1 draw.

"They have a lot at stake. It will be difficult because there will not be much space," he said.

"But if we win tomorrow, we will be crowned champions and getting to do that at the Parc des Princes in front of our supporters would be perfect, and we want to make the most of that chance."

PSG hold an 11-point gap over Monaco with four games remaining. Le Havre are 16th, in the relegation play-off spot, one point behind Metz and two ahead of Lorient.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's Second Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know