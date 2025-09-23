Levante host Real Madrid in La Liga 2025-26 on September 23
Levante seek resurgence after 4-0 win against Girona
Real Madrid maintain perfect start under manager Xabi Alonso
Levante are set to host Real Madrid at the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia on Tuesday, September 23, in a La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 6 clash that pits the newly-promoted side against the league leaders. Levante enter the match buoyed by their emphatic 4-0 victory against Girona, while Real Madrid aim to extend their perfect start under new manager Xabi Alonso.
Levante faced a challenging return to the top flight, initially suffering three consecutive defeats. However, the team has now found stability, collecting four points from their last two outings.
Their away win to Girona, aided by two opposition red cards, lifted Julian Calero’s team out of the relegation zone. Karl Etta Eyong, Carlos Alvarez, Ivan Romero, and Goduine Koyalipou all scored in the commanding victory.
Levante demonstrated resilience earlier this season, narrowly losing 3-2 to Barcelona, and will require comparable intensity against Madrid.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid have displayed commanding form since Alonso took charge this summer. They began the campaign with five consecutive league wins and secured six victories across all competitions, which included a UEFA Champions League triumph over Marseille.
Last weekend, they delivered a strong performance with a 2-0 win over Espanyol, courtesy of goals from Eder Militao and Kylian Mbappe, further extending their perfect start. Madrid has conceded no more than one goal in any match so far.
Levante Vs Real Madrid Head-To-Head Record
Real Madrid hold a superior head-to-head record against Levante, winning 20 of their 30 past meetings, while Levante has secured victory four times.
The hosts have shown significant improvement in recent league fixtures, winning three of their last eight matches against Madrid, a notable increase compared to just two wins in 24 prior encounters. Despite this, Levante has lost 11 of their 16 home matches against Madrid in La Liga, more than against any other opponent.
Los Blancos must remain mindful of their mixed results against Levante in recent years, as the Granotes have managed to take points from them on several occasions. The Ciutat de Valencia has not always proven straightforward for Madrid, as they have dropped points in three of their last five visits.
Levante Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Levante vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match being played?
The Levante vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia. In India, the kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 AM IST on September 24.
Where to watch the Levante vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match live in India?
The Levante vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.