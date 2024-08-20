Football

Leicester City 1-1 Tottenham: Veteran Vardy Denies Wasteful Spurs

Jamie Vardy made Tottenham pay for missing a host of chances as Premier League new boys Leicester City started the Steve Cooper era by battling to a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy celebrates

Jamie Vardy made Tottenham pay for missing a host of chances as Premier League new boys Leicester City started the Steve Cooper era by battling to a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium.

Ex-Foxes midfielder James Maddison set up Pedro Porro to head home the opener in Monday's match, which Ange Postecoglou's visitors dominated for large periods.

But veteran Vardy, who Cooper had ruled out only a few days ago, scored a ninth career Premier League goal against Spurs to bring the home fans to their feet.

Tottenham, who lost Rodrigo Bentancur to a head injury that caused a lengthy stoppage in the second half, were left to rue a series of missed opportunities with debutant Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson and Richarlison all culpable.

Maddison clipped in a brilliant cross for Porro to flick home after 29 minutes, with Brennan Johnson volleying wide and Solanke – signed for £65million from Bournemouth this month – heading straight at Mads Hermansen.

Vardy made Spurs when nodding in Abdul Fatawu's dinked cross from the right of the area and was denied one-on-one by Guglielmo Vicario shortly after as the momentum changed.

Bentancur's lengthy stoppage after a clash of heads with Fatawu meant there were nine minutes of added time, and Richarlison wastefully headed wide after a fabulous free-kick from fellow substitute and teenage debutant Lucas Bergvall in the last of those.

Data Debrief: Vardy now only behind Salah

Vardy has now scored eight goals in nine matchday one appearances in the Premier League, level with Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney. Only Mohamed Salah with nine has more.

Of players with at least 40 assists in the Premier League, only Andrew Cole (62 per cent - 45/73) has a higher proportion coming in away games than Spurs ace Maddison (60 per cent - 25/42).

Tottenham have drawn their opening game of the Premier League season in successive campaigns for the first time since 2001-02 and 2002-03 under Glenn Hoddle, while it also ends a run of six successive wins against newly promoted sides in the competition.

