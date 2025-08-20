Leeds United 1-0 Everton, Premier League: EVE Boss David Moyes Rages At Late Penalty At Elland Road

Substitute Lukas Nmecha beat Jordan Pickford from the penalty spot in the 84th minute as Leeds joined fellow promoted side Sunderland in making a winning start to 2025-26

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
James-Tarkowski
James Tarkowski complains after being penalised for handball
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Leeds beat Everton 1-0 thanks to Nmecha late penalty

  • Moyes was left fuming by the decision at hand

  • Jack Grealish made his Everton bow at Elland Road

David Moyes was incandescent after James Tarkowski's handball cost Everton in Monday's 1-0 defeat at Leeds United, asking whether defenders needed to get their arms removed.

Substitute Lukas Nmecha beat Jordan Pickford from the penalty spot in the 84th minute as Leeds joined fellow promoted side Sunderland in making a winning start to 2025-26.

Daniel Farke's side ultimately deserved their three points, having attempted 21 shots to Everton's seven and accumulated 2.07 expected goals (xG) to the Toffees' 0.55.

But the decisive moment was not without controversy as Anton Stach's hopeful shot deflected onto Tarkowski's left arm, which appeared to be by his side.

Lukas Nmecha was the Leeds United hero - null
Leeds United 1-0 Everton, Premier League: Nmecha Penalty Seals Battling Win For The Whites At Elland Road

BY Stats Perform

Speaking to Sky Sports after full-time, Tarkowski described the decision as "bizarre" and insisted his arm was in a natural position.

And Moyes backed his captain in his own post-match interview, saying there is nothing defenders can do in such situations. 

"Leeds were better than us on the night, certainly in the first half. In the second half, we might've had a chance of winning the game, but the goal was completely wrong, really harsh," Moyes said.

"It's difficult to lose on that. I've been in and spoken to the referee. They seem to think because you lean, your arms can go away. 

"You're allowed to lean in football, unless someone's going to pull one of these rules out that if you lean, it's a penalty.

"The ball took a deflection... Tarky would have to get his arm chopped off to avoid it. It wasn't outside his body, it wasn't doing anything different."

Moyes also suggested the reaction of the Elland Road crowd influenced Chris Kavanagh's decision, adding: "The crowd were perhaps the ones that were a bit intimidating. 

"I can't say they intimidated the VAR people, but the crowd were very good here tonight for Leeds and they were fighting for everything."

Nmecha became the first player to score a penalty on his Premier League debut for any club, as well as the first Leeds player to net on his top-flight debut since Alan Smith in 1998.

But Farke considered telling the striker – who joined from Wolfsburg in June – not to take the spot-kick.

"I haven't watched it back. On field, it felt like a penalty in the moment, perhaps it was also a bit emotional with the roar of the stadium," Farke told Sky Sports.

"I was a bit worried because the check was quite long, and my feeling is that, if you need so long, normally the on-field decision should stand.

"Thank God it stood, but I have to watch it again to judge it properly. If the referee says it was a penalty, I hope he was right.

"Lukas' first two or three touches were not spot on... I was a bit worried because normally he's an outstanding penalty taker! I was thinking whether I should tell him today it's perhaps not the day to take a penalty. Thank God I didn't step in!"

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks