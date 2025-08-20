Leeds United 1-0 Everton, Premier League: EVE Boss David Moyes Rages At Late Penalty At Elland Road

Leeds beat Everton 1-0 thanks to Nmecha late penalty
Moyes was left fuming by the decision at hand
Jack Grealish made his Everton bow at Elland Road
David Moyes was incandescent after James Tarkowski's handball cost Everton in Monday's 1-0 defeat at Leeds United, asking whether defenders needed to get their arms removed.
Substitute Lukas Nmecha beat Jordan Pickford from the penalty spot in the 84th minute as Leeds joined fellow promoted side Sunderland in making a winning start to 2025-26.
Daniel Farke's side ultimately deserved their three points, having attempted 21 shots to Everton's seven and accumulated 2.07 expected goals (xG) to the Toffees' 0.55.
But the decisive moment was not without controversy as Anton Stach's hopeful shot deflected onto Tarkowski's left arm, which appeared to be by his side.
Speaking to Sky Sports after full-time, Tarkowski described the decision as "bizarre" and insisted his arm was in a natural position.
And Moyes backed his captain in his own post-match interview, saying there is nothing defenders can do in such situations.
"Leeds were better than us on the night, certainly in the first half. In the second half, we might've had a chance of winning the game, but the goal was completely wrong, really harsh," Moyes said.
"It's difficult to lose on that. I've been in and spoken to the referee. They seem to think because you lean, your arms can go away.
"You're allowed to lean in football, unless someone's going to pull one of these rules out that if you lean, it's a penalty.
"The ball took a deflection... Tarky would have to get his arm chopped off to avoid it. It wasn't outside his body, it wasn't doing anything different."
Moyes also suggested the reaction of the Elland Road crowd influenced Chris Kavanagh's decision, adding: "The crowd were perhaps the ones that were a bit intimidating.
"I can't say they intimidated the VAR people, but the crowd were very good here tonight for Leeds and they were fighting for everything."
Nmecha became the first player to score a penalty on his Premier League debut for any club, as well as the first Leeds player to net on his top-flight debut since Alan Smith in 1998.
But Farke considered telling the striker – who joined from Wolfsburg in June – not to take the spot-kick.
"I haven't watched it back. On field, it felt like a penalty in the moment, perhaps it was also a bit emotional with the roar of the stadium," Farke told Sky Sports.
"I was a bit worried because the check was quite long, and my feeling is that, if you need so long, normally the on-field decision should stand.
"Thank God it stood, but I have to watch it again to judge it properly. If the referee says it was a penalty, I hope he was right.
"Lukas' first two or three touches were not spot on... I was a bit worried because normally he's an outstanding penalty taker! I was thinking whether I should tell him today it's perhaps not the day to take a penalty. Thank God I didn't step in!"