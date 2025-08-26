Leeds United Transfer News: LUFC Spending Continues After Completing Justin James Deal

The 27-year-old becomes Leeds' 10th signing of the transfer window as the club look to preserve their Premier League status after earning promotion from the Championship

James-Justin
James Justin has signed for Leeds United
  • James Justin completed his move from Leicester City to Leeds

  • Justin arrives at Elland Road for an initial £8m fee

  • Leeds' spending goes past 100m mark

Leeds United have taken their summer spending past the £100m mark after completing the signing of James Justin from Leicester City. 

Justin, who has put pen to paper on a four-year deal with Daniel Farke's side, arrives at Elland Road for an initial £8m fee, with £2m in add-ons. 

The 27-year-old becomes Leeds' 10th signing of the transfer window as the club look to preserve their Premier League status after earning promotion from the Championship. 

Justin joins Leeds having made 169 appearances across all competitions for Leicester since his move from boyhood club Luton Town back in 2019. 

He helped the Foxes lift their first FA Cup in 2020-21, while also featuring 39 times in their title-winning Championship campaign in 2023-24. 

Justin made 36 appearances for Leicester in the Premier League last season, scoring two goals and registering two assists as they returned to the second tier. 

"To join a club of this size and to have the history it has had and being back in the Premier League was a massive thing for me, so I'm over the moon to have joined," Justin said.

"The stadium has obviously got one of the best atmospheres in world football.

"And it's always a daunting task to come here as an opposing team, but I'm happy to have the fans behind me this time."

Justin is not expected to feature in Leeds' EFL Cup second-round tie at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, but he could appear for his new team against Newcastle United at the weekend.

