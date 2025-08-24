Arsenal 5-0 Leeds United, Premier League: Daniel Farke Sees Positives From Gunners' Humbling

Leeds United have now lost each of their last six away matches in the Premier League, their longest losing run on the road in the top-flight since a run of nine between October 1992 and February 1993 under Howard Wilkinson

  • Leeds United suffer 11th defeat to Arsenal in last 13 away games

  • Daniel Farke annoyed with how his side let Gunners score from setpieces

  • Says it was not a season-defining game for Leeds

Daniel Farke insisted that Leeds United's crushing 5-0 defeat to Premier League title contenders Arsenal would not define their 2025-26 campaign. 

Farke watched on as the Gunners ran riot at the Emirates Stadium, with big-money summer signing Viktor Gyokeres scoring his first two goals for the Gunners. 

Jurrien Timber also grabbed a brace for Mikel Arteta's side, while Bukayo Saka, who went off injured early in the second half, also got himself on the scoresheet. 

Leeds have now lost each of their last six away matches in the Premier League, their longest losing run on the road in the top-flight since a run of nine between October 1992 and February 1993 under Howard Wilkinson.

And they were second-best on Saturday, ending the contest with a measly expected goals (xG) total of 0.16 from their three shots compared to Arsenal's 2.82 from their 18 shots.

Despite a brilliant start to their 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton, Leeds were consigned to their 11th defeat to Arsenal in their last 13 away games. 

Farke was particularly annoyed with how his side let the Gunners score, with Arsenal using their dominance from set-pieces to their advantage. 

Indeed, since the beginning of the 2023-24 season, Arsenal have scored 33 league goals from corners, 10 more than any other team across Europe's big five leagues and 13 more than any other Premier League team across this period.

"It was always a difficult [task] for us, travelling here without our most important player, our captain Ethan Ampadu," Farke said. 

"And then, of course, you wish to have Arsenal after a Champions League game or something, not their first home game of the season and on the back of a big win away at Manchester United.

"All of their new signings were paraded before the game, the stadium was buzzing, and they are on it. The first 10-15 minutes we had to suffer and then I think we came back into the game. Struijk's header was the best chance of the game, but it was a very good save from their keeper.

"It was annoying to concede out of a set piece. We underestimated their counter press a little bit, and they scored out for a difficult angle for 2-0.

"Second half, five shots on target, five goals. It is difficult when they are so effective. Long story short, they were the better side and deserved to win this game. 

"If you want to come away with points on such nights, you have to be better in these situations. But, we know this is not a season-defining game for us."

