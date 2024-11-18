Football

UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Proud Of ENG Style Shift Ahead Of Thomas Tuchel Arrival

England trounced the Republic of Ireland 5-0 on Sunday in their final game before Tuchel takes charge in January, recording their fifth win in six matches under Carsley

England crushed the Republic of Ireland on Sunday
Lee Carsley is proud of the way England's players adapted to a more progressive style during his spell as interim coach, ahead of Thomas Tuchel taking the reins. (More Football News)

England trounced the Republic of Ireland 5-0 on Sunday in their final game before Tuchel takes charge in January, recording their fifth win in six matches under Carsley.

Carsley has been credited with instilling a high-pressing, possession-based style during a successful stint as England Under-21 boss, having overseen the team's European Championship triumph last year.

In their six Nations League matches under Carsley, England's senior side averaged a 69.3% possession share and 624.8 successful passes per match, as well as 16 shots and 1.95 expected goals (xG).

At Euro 2024, their final tournament under Gareth Southgate, the Three Lions averaged 55.4% possession, 536 passes, 10.8 shots and 0.88 xG per match as they finished as runners-up to Spain.

Speaking after his final game at the helm, Carsley hailed England's players for adapting to a new approach seamlessly. 

"I definitely felt like I have been out of my comfort zone but not beyond my capabilities," Carsley said. "I never felt at any point I was drowning or I was struggling.

"I've taken the confidence that myself and the rest of the staff will be okay. I think we have got stronger as the windows have gone on.

"You are always learning a lot about yourself when you're in a position you are not used to. I think the most pleasing thing is the younger players coming through.

"We have tried change things. We have tried to adapt and move on the style, the way that we play, the control, the amount of possession we have, the amount of chances we create.

England interim boss Lee Carsley during a training session.
England Football: Lee Carsley Backs 'Young Lions' To Roar Under Incoming Boss Thomas Tuchel

BY Stats Perform

"There has been no resistance to that. If anything, they have taken that on. I think it helps that they have seen the 21s and the way that the 21s have tried to control and score goals."

England's victory was their biggest by a manager in their final match in charge since November 1993, when San Marino were beaten 7-1 in Graham Taylor's last game.

Despite achieving his goal of winning automatic promotion back to League A of the Nations League, Carsley admitted to having some regrets over his only defeat at the helm – a 2-1 loss to Greece at Wembley last month.

"Even though we won five of the six, I straight away go back to that game we should have won at Wembley," Carsley added.

"It's definitely a lonely place in that dugout when you're not winning at Wembley. We’ll keep improving and keeping pushing the players and ourselves."

