Football

Eduardo Camavinga To Miss Start Of Real Madrid's La Liga Season

Eduardo Camavinga, who made 46 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions last season, is reportedly expected to miss up to seven weeks of the La Liga campaign due to a knee injury

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga.
Eduardo Camavinga will miss the start of Real Madrid's season after suffering a knee injury during training for the UEFA Super Cup, the La Liga club said on Wednesday. (More Football News)

The 21-year-old's injury happened during a training session on Tuesday ahead of their Super Cup clash with Europa League winners Atalanta.

"After the tests carried out today, our player Eduardo Camavinga has been diagnosed with a sprain of the internal collateral ligament in his left knee," a club statement said.

Camavinga, who made 46 appearances for Madrid in all competitions last season, is reportedly expected to miss up to seven weeks of the campaign.

He will miss the Super Cup on Wednesday and could be out of action for as many as seven La Liga games as well as the beginning of their Champions League defence. 

Madrid's title defence will begin at Real Mallorca on Sunday.

