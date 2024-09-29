Football

La Liga 2024-25: Girona Boss Michel Seeking Consistency After Poor Start

Girona sold LaLiga's top scorer from last season, Artem Dovbyk, to Roma over the summer, but Michel is not concerned by a lack of goalscoring prowess from his side

Michel-Girona-Rayo-Vallecano
Michel's Girona are struggling to get going.
Michel wants to see Girona turn in more performances of the level they showed against Rayo Vallecano in midweek, despite the fact they drew that game 0-0. (More Football News)

Winless in four consecutive games in all competitions, last season's surprise La Liga challengers Girona dominated proceedings on Wednesday with 70% possession, accumulating 2.0 expected goals (xG).

Having gone toe-to-toe with giants Real Madrid and Barcelona for much of last campaign before eventually finishing third, Girona now sit 12th in the LaLiga standings on eight points from seven matches.

They face Celta Vigo on Sunday, and ahead of that match, Michel said: "We shouldn't compare ourselves to last year because we are a different team.

"I really liked the team against Rayo, and if we had that level and continuity before against Valencia (a 2-0 loss) and Barcelona (a 4-1 defeat), I would be very happy.

"Rayo didn't score against us, they were defending the whole game and that's not easy to achieve. I'm convinced that we need to give continuity to the idea we had the other day, only then will we be close to winning more games."

Girona sold LaLiga's top scorer from last season, Artem Dovbyk, to Roma over the summer, but Michel is not concerned by a lack of goalscoring prowess from his side.

"We have the capacity to finish more plays and we have to find the timing to do it now. This is our concern and the training sessions are going in that direction," he added.

The Spaniard was full of praise for Celta, who are 10th in LaLiga with one more point than Girona.

"They have started the league well," Michel said. "They are the best team in terms of ball circulation, and they do things very well.

"They are a team that hurts you with the ball and that's why we have to impose our game, make good possessions and arrive well in the opponent's half and in the opponent's goal."

