Football

Kylian Mbappe Unveiled: French Superstar Offered Number 9 Jersey By La Liga Giants Real Madrid

The reigning La Liga champions and UCL holders, Real Madrid signed Mbappe as a free agent after the Frenchman's contract expired at Paris Saint Germain (PSG)

AP/ Andrea Comas
Kylian Mbappe being presented in the new Real Madrid colours. Photo: AP/ Andrea Comas
info_icon

It's official! France national football team captain Kylian Mbappe has been unveiled as Real Madrid's new player with the former PSG star given the iconic 'No 9' jersey, once donned by Cristiano Ronaldo (then took on the No 7) and Karim Benzema. (More Football News)

Mbappe's decision to join the La Liga giants came days after the Los Blancos won their historic 15th UCL title, a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund.

The reigning La Liga champions and UCL holders, Real Madrid signed Mbappe as a free agent after the Frenchman's contract expired at Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

However, the Florentino Perez-owned side have bid adieu to some of their stars including Nacho Fernandez whereas Toni Kroos called time on his footballing career.

Before moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe scored 44 goals for Paris Saint-Germain in what was his final season for the Parisan club and finished as their top scorer in the Ligue 1 with with 27 goals.

He is their all-time leading goal-scorer with 256 goals and has lifted the league title, French Cup and the French Super Cup. In seven years at PSG, he has won 17 trophies: League (6), French Cup (4), French Super Cup (5) and League Cup (2).

His time with France in the recently concluded UEFA Euro 2024 also ended on a disappointing note as the Les Bleus were ousted from the semi-finals by Spain. The French captain suffered a nose injury and had to wear a protective mask in the latter part of the tournament.

Ethan Mbappe poses with brother Kylian following Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 title win - null
Kylian Mbappe's Brother Ethan Joins Lille Following PSG Departure

BY Stats Perform

Some of Mbappe's silverware consists -

-1 World Cup with the French national team

-1 Nations League

-7 French Leagues

-4 French Cups

-5 French Super Cups

-2 League cups

-1 European Under-19s Championship

Kylian Mbappe's New Real Madrid Teammates -

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Belgium), Andriy Lunin (Ukraine)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Spain), Eder Militao (Brazil), David Alaba (Austria), Jesus Vallejo (Spain), Fran Garcia (Spain), Antonio Rudiger (Germany), Ferland Mendy (France)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (England), Eduardo Camavinga (France), Federico Valverde (Uruguay), Aurelien Tchouameni (France), Arda Guler (Turkiye), Dani Ceballos (Spain)

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe (France), Vinicius Junior (Brazil), Rodrygo (Brazil), Brahim Diaz (Morocco), Endrick (Brazil), Joselu (Spain)

Confirmed pre-season matches:

July 31 - Real Madrid vs AC Milan at Soldier Field, Chicago, United States;

August 3 - Real Madrid vs Barcelona at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, United States;

August 6 - Real Madrid vs Chelsea at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, United States

