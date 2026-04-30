Kobbie Mainoo Commits Future To Man United With Five-Year Contract

Summary of this article
Manchester United confirmed that 21-year-old Kobbie Mainoo has signed a new contract running until June 2031
Mainoo’s future was uncertain under former coach Ruben Amorim, but he has become a key figure under Michael Carrick
The Stockport-born midfielder, who joined United’s academy at six, played a leading role for England at Euro 2024
Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo signed a five-year contract on Thursday to June 2031.
The England international’s future was in doubt a few months ago when he was struggling to hold down a first team place under former coach Ruben Amorim. But Mainoo has been a pivotal figure in United’s resurgence in the second half of the season and was recalled by England ahead of the World Cup.
“I am determined to step up and play my role in helping Manchester United to regularly fight for major trophies in the years ahead,” the 21-year-old Mainoo said.
Born in Stockport, near Manchester, Mainoo was first associated with United at the age of six and progressed through its famed academy.
Despite playing a leading role in the England team that advanced to the final of the 2024 European Championship and being considered one of the top talents of his generation, Mainoo lost his place under Amorim. But when Amorim was fired in January, Mainoo was reinstalled by interim coach Michael Carrick and has been a mainstay ever since.
“Kobbie is one of the most naturally gifted young footballers in the world,” United director of football Jason Wilcox said. “We are delighted that Kobbie has extended his stay here and have full confidence that he will develop into one of the best players in the world, ready to play a pivotal role in a Manchester United team challenging for the biggest honours.”