Kobbie Mainoo Commits Future To Man United With Five-Year Contract

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, left, and Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London, Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, left, and Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United in London, Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth