Kieran Trippier Says Tiredness Not An Excuse For UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak

Kieran Trippier says England cannot use tiredness as an excuse for their Euro 2024 heartbreak after losing the final to Spain. (More Football News)
The Three Lions fought back through Cole Palmer after Nico Williams' early second-half opener but conceded a late Mikel Oyarzabal goal in their 2-1 defeat to La Roja.
It is the second consecutive European Championships final England lost, with Gareth Southgate admitting after Sunday's match that some players were "a little bit short of their physical peak".
However, Trippier, who started all six of their games en route to the final, says that is not an excuse.
"The team that we've got is fit," the right-back said. "If you see the running stats, I think we're probably the highest in the whole tournament. So that's not an excuse.
"They [Spain] get the second goal, and it's always difficult when you're chasing the game against a team like Spain.
"Football is all about fine margins. It's one of those where the lads gave everything."
England's run to the final was not a smooth one, having to come from behind in the last 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals to set up the meeting with Spain.
Jude Bellingham scored a late equaliser to ensure the Three Lions did not make an early exit in the round of 16 against Slovakia, while 22-year-old Palmer came off the bench to score in the final.
Kobbie Mainoo and Marc Guehi also impressed in their maiden major tournament appearances, and Trippier is confident England have a bright future ahead of them.
"They will have learned a great deal from this tournament," added Trippier.
"The young players stepped up in big moments for us. They can learn a lot from this. It will make them grow."