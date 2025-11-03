AC Milan 1-0 AS Roma, Serie A: Mike Maignan Denies Late Paulo Dybala Penalty To Seal Narrow Victory

Strahinja Pavlovic scored the only goal of the game at the other end for the Rossoneri, who leapfrogged the Giallorossi to third place in Serie A

Mike Maignan was the hero as AC Milan edged out Roma 1-0 at San Siro, where he saved a late Paulo Dybala penalty to preserve all three points.

Strahinja Pavlovic scored the only goal of the game at the other end for the Rossoneri, who leapfrogged the Giallorossi to third place in Serie A.

Roma, who had the chance to usurp leaders Napoli at the summit, generated the greater attacking threat early on. Evan Ndicka headed wide from close range, while Dybala was also narrowly off target.

Yet, it was Milan who broke the deadlock in the 39th minute. Rafael Leao raced away from Ndicka before teeing up the onrushing Pavlovic for a neat first-time finish.

Youssouf Fofana fired a great chance narrowly wide just before half-time, while Leao saw an effort cleared off the line as Massimiliano Allegri's side pushed for a second goal after the break.

Roma were presented with an opportunity to level 10 minutes from time, when Fofana handled Lorenzo Pellegrini's free-kick in the box.

Dybala stepped up, but Maignan guessed correctly, diving low to his left to keep out the spot-kick and preserve the victory.

Data Debrief: Leao loves playing Roma

Milan are now unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 meetings with Roma in Serie A.

Leao, who recorded the most shots (five) and touches in the opposing box (eight) set up the winner with his fifth assist against the Giallorossi in the Italian top flight, his highest tally against any opponent in the division.

The Portugal international is one of three forwards – along with Dybala and Lautaro Martinez – to have both scored and provided at least one assist in each of the last seven Serie A seasons.

Dybala, meanwhile, was unsuccessful from the penalty spot for the first time in a Roma shirt (19 attempts). The Argentine last failed to convert from 12 yards for Juventus against Salernitana in November 2021.

As for Roma, they saw a run of five straight Serie A away victories brought to an abrupt ending, despite having 20 shots for 2.04 expected goals. Defensively, however, Gian Piero Gasperini's team were open, with Milan registering 3.32 xG.

