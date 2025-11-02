West Ham 3-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Hammers Clinch First Win Under Nuno Espirito Santo

Lucas Paqueta and Tomas Soucek were on target at London Stadium, where Sven Botman also scored an own goal as Nuno Espirito Santo earned his first win as West Ham boss

West Ham Vs Newcastle
West Ham celebrate their win over Newcastle
  • Struggling Hammers claimed their first win under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo

  • Lucas Paqueta and Tomas Soucek were on target at London Stadium

  • Newcastle have now gone winless in eight consecutive Premier League away games

West Ham claimed their first Premier League win since August as they came from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1 on Sunday.

Lucas Paqueta and Tomas Soucek were on target at London Stadium, where Sven Botman also scored an own goal as Nuno Espirito Santo earned his first win as West Ham boss.

Having already seen Jarrod Bowen hit the woodwork, West Ham were dealt a blow in the fourth minute when Jacob Murphy drilled into the bottom-left corner to put Newcastle ahead.

West Ham thought they had a penalty when Bowen was seemingly felled by Malick Thiaw, but a VAR review found that Newcastle's centre-back had got a toe on the ball.

Yet West Ham ramped up the pressure, with Nick Pope letting Paqueta's strike slip through his gloves in the 35th minute, before Botman turned into his own net on the stroke of half-time when attempting to block Aaron Wan-Bissaka's centre.

Newcastle huffed and puffed after the interval, but West Ham looked dangerous on the break, and after Freddie Potts saw a goal disallowed for offside, Soucek capped off the Hammers' first home league win since February when he bundled home in the 97th minute.

Data Debrief: More away day woe for Howe

Newcastle have now gone winless in eight consecutive Premier League away games (D4 L4) for the first time since a nine-game run from the start of the 2021-22 season, with Eddie Howe only overseeing the final three matches of that streak.  

With just 12 points, Newcastle have endured the poorest start to a Premier League campaign by a Howe-led side since 2017-18, when Bournemouth won just seven points from their opening 10 matches. 

But West Ham will care little for Newcastle's issues on the road. They have come back to win a Premier League game in which they trailed for the first time since a 3-1 triumph over Luton Town in their final home game of the 2023-24 campaign, ending a run of 32 league games without coming from behind to win three points (D7 L25).    

Soucek's goal was West Ham's latest on record (since 2006-07) in a Premier League match (96:54), and with the Hammers accumulating 1.67 expected goals to Newcastle's 0.54, they were feel they were more than worthy winners.

