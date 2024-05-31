Kieran Mckenna Signs Four-Year Deal To Stay At Ipswich Town

After speculation about his future at the club, Kieran McKenna has signed a new four-year contract at Ipswich Town. (More Football News)
McKenna took over at Ipswich in December 2021, with the club in League One, and has since led them to back-to-back automatic promotions.
The Tractor Boys finished the Championship season in second, just one point behind champions Leicester City, to secure Premier League football for the first time in 22 years.
That feat also earned McKenna the League Managers Association’s Manager of the Year award, as he beat Pep Guardiola to the award.
Since then, the Northern Irishman has been linked to a move away from Ipswich, with Brighton, Chelsea and Manchester United all thought to be interested in him at some stage.
After signing his new contract, McKenna told the club website: "I am extremely proud to have signed a new contract with the club.
"We have enjoyed incredible success together over the last two seasons and I'm excited to have the opportunity and responsibility of leading this fantastic club into its first season in the Premier League in 22 years.
"Preparation and planning for the challenge ahead has been ongoing since we won promotion at the beginning of May, with plenty of work still to do before the start of the new season at what is such an exciting time for everyone at the club.
"I am so happy to have committed my future to taking the next step with Ipswich Town and am really excited for what's ahead as we continue this journey together.