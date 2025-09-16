UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Harry Kane Urges Bayern Munich To Begin Campaign With Dominance

Harry Kane urges Bayern Munich to begin their Champions League campaign with intensity
The striker warns poor starts could create pressure in later fixtures
Bayern aim to set the tone early in Europe’s elite competition
Harry Kane believes it is imperative that Bayern Munich make a strong start to their Champions League campaign to avoid further fixtures down the line.
Bayern finished 12th in the inaugural league phase last season and faced Celtic in the knockout-stage play-offs, narrowly progressing 3-2 on aggregate.
They were eventually knocked out in the quarter-finals by Inter after defeating fellow Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16.
Kane boasts an impressive record in the Champions League, scoring 40 goals and providing 11 assists in 57 matches.
Vincent Kompany’s side kick off their 2025-26 campaign against Chelsea at home on Wednesday, before fixtures against Pafos and Club Brugge.
With trips to reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain and semi-finalists Arsenal down the line, Kane is determined to start with a win against Chelsea.
“It's important to be in the top eight because that extra game can make a big difference,” said Kane.
“Last year, playing that Celtic game home and away in our busiest period, it made a big difference, and we ended up losing a few players after that period in March.
“It's important to start well.”