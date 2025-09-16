UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Harry Kane Urges Bayern Munich To Begin Campaign With Dominance

UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Harry Kane boasts an impressive record in the Champions League, scoring 40 goals and providing 11 assists in 57 matches

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Harry Kane Urges Bayern Munich To Begin Campaign With Dominance
Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Harry Kane urges Bayern Munich to begin their Champions League campaign with intensity

  • The striker warns poor starts could create pressure in later fixtures

  • Bayern aim to set the tone early in Europe’s elite competition

Harry Kane believes it is imperative that Bayern Munich make a strong start to their Champions League campaign to avoid further fixtures down the line.

Bayern finished 12th in the inaugural league phase last season and faced Celtic in the knockout-stage play-offs, narrowly progressing 3-2 on aggregate.

They were eventually knocked out in the quarter-finals by Inter after defeating fellow Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16.

Kane boasts an impressive record in the Champions League, scoring 40 goals and providing 11 assists in 57 matches.

Vincent Kompany’s side kick off their 2025-26 campaign against Chelsea at home on Wednesday, before fixtures against Pafos and Club Brugge.

With trips to reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain and semi-finalists Arsenal down the line, Kane is determined to start with a win against Chelsea.

“It's important to be in the top eight because that extra game can make a big difference,” said Kane.

“Last year, playing that Celtic game home and away in our busiest period, it made a big difference, and we ended up losing a few players after that period in March.

Related Content
Related Content

“It's important to start well.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9: Litton Das And Co Face Rashid Khan Challenge

  2. Apollo Tyres Bags INR 579 Crore Jersey Deal With Team India After Dream11 Exit

  3. Shahid Afridi Blasts PCB, Criticizes Son-In-Law Shaheen Afridi Post Pakistan’s Defeat To India In Asia Cup 2025

  4. Asia Cup 2025: India Won’t Accept Trophy From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi If They Win – Report

  5. Asia Cup 2025: ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demand To Remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Half Victory? What Did The Supreme Court Say About the Waqf Act 2025

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. Will Set Aside Entire SIR If Methodology Illegal: SC Warns ECI

  4. Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case

  5. Remembering The Kargil War: Why India Did Not Cross The Line Of Control In 1999

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  2. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  3. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  4. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  5. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

World News

  1. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  2. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  3. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  4. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  5. Beyond Blocs: How Africa Shapes Its Voice On The Global Stage

Latest Stories

  1. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

  2. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

  3. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  6. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  7. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  8. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP