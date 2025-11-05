Juventus 1-1 Sporting Cp, UEFA Champions League: Hosts’ Dismal Campaign Continues With Another Draw

Juventus remain without a win in the Champions League after a 1-1 draw with Sporting CP
Dusan Vlahović equalised for Juventus in the 34th and helped avoiding a loss
Juventus have just 3 points from 4 games
Juventus were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw with Sporting CP at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday.
Having failed to win any of their opening four Champions League matches, the pressure was on for the hosts, who fell behind 12 minutes in as Maxi Araujo drilled a pinpoint strike past Michele Di Gregorio.
Luciano Spalletti’s side grew into the contest, forcing Rui Silva into a pair of superb saves as Dusan Vlahovic first tested him with a close-range header, before bending a shot toward the far corner.
Juve finally grabbed their equaliser just past the half-hour mark, as Khephren Thuram galloped forward before picking Vlahovic in the centre of the box, with the striker poking past Silva.
There was very little in terms of goalmouth action throughout the second half, with neither side threatening to find a winner until Jonathan David met Pierre Kalulu’s curling cross in stoppage time, though Silva was well-placed to make another stellar stop from his header.
The result leaves Juventus in 23rd position in the Champions League standings with three points, one above the qualification line, while Sporting sit 10th on seven points.
Data Debrief: Third time unlucky for Juve
Following Tuesday's draw, Juventus are winless in their opening four Champions League games of a season for the third time in their history in the competition, having previously done so in 2013-14 and 1998-99.
The Bianconeri have gone 1-0 down in five successive matches in the competition, their joint-longest streak (also April to October 2013).
Juve could not quite secure the three points despite the best efforts of Vlahovic, who is the first Juventus player on record to register six or more shots on target in a single Champions League game.
As for Sporting, they have still never beaten an Italian side away from home in major European competition (17 matches).