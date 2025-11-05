Juventus 1-1 Sporting Cp, UEFA Champions League: Hosts’ Dismal Campaign Continues With Another Draw

Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw by Sporting CP as Dusan Vlahovic’s efforts weren’t enough after Maxi Araujo’s early strike, extending Juve’s winless Champions League run to four matches

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Juventus 1-1 Sporting Cp, UEFA Champions League: Hosts’ Dismal Campaign Continues
Juventus players following the draw with Sporting.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Juventus remain without a win in the Champions League after a 1-1 draw with Sporting CP

  • Dusan Vlahović equalised for Juventus in the 34th and helped avoiding a loss

  • Juventus have just 3 points from 4 games

Juventus were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw with Sporting CP at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday.

Having failed to win any of their opening four Champions League matches, the pressure was on for the hosts, who fell behind 12 minutes in as Maxi Araujo drilled a pinpoint strike past Michele Di Gregorio.

Luciano Spalletti’s side grew into the contest, forcing Rui Silva into a pair of superb saves as Dusan Vlahovic first tested him with a close-range header, before bending a shot toward the far corner.

Juve finally grabbed their equaliser just past the half-hour mark, as Khephren Thuram galloped forward before picking Vlahovic in the centre of the box, with the striker poking past Silva.

There was very little in terms of goalmouth action throughout the second half, with neither side threatening to find a winner until Jonathan David met Pierre Kalulu’s curling cross in stoppage time, though Silva was well-placed to make another stellar stop from his header.

The result leaves Juventus in 23rd position in the Champions League standings with three points, one above the qualification line, while Sporting sit 10th on seven points.

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Third time unlucky for Juve

Following Tuesday's draw, Juventus are winless in their opening four Champions League games of a season for the third time in their history in the competition, having previously done so in 2013-14 and 1998-99.

The Bianconeri have gone 1-0 down in five successive matches in the competition, their joint-longest streak (also April to October 2013).

Juve could not quite secure the three points despite the best efforts of Vlahovic, who is the first Juventus player on record to register six or more shots on target in a single Champions League game.

As for Sporting, they have still never beaten an Italian side away from home in major European competition (17 matches).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Siddique Removes Aarif And Karan In Same Over | NEP 221/8 (48)

  2. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Bracewell Departs; Neesham, Santner Lead 165-Run Chase | NZ 97/6 (14)

  3. Virat Kohli Turns 37: A Look At His Inspiring Journey, Records, And Unmatched Legacy

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Salman Agha, Rizwan Help PAK Beat SA By Two Wickets In Nervy Finish

  5. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Govt Says AQI Better This Year Compared To 7 Years, Issues 7,500 Pollution Challans

  2. Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Steps Into Politics, Files Nomination For 2025 Bihar Elections - In Photos

  3. 19-Year-Old Delhi University Student, Sister of JNUSU Candidate, Dies By Suicide; Students Allege Institutional Neglect

  4. Day In Pics: November 04, 2025

  5. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025: Khooh Wala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  2. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  3. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  4. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  5. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Canada Rejects 74% Of Indian Student Visa Applications Amid Fraud Crackdown

  2. Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight New York Mayoral Race Amid Trump–Cuomo Clash

  3. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

  4. Nine Climbers, Including Two Nepalese Guides, Killed in Nepal Avalanches

  5. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release