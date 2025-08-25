Juventus 2-0 Parma, Serie A: Igor Tudor Sings Praises Of Jonathan David After Match-Winning Performance

The 25-year-old is also just the second Canadian player to score in the Italian top-flight, after Tajon Buchanan, and Tudor praised David’s quality in the final third

Jonathan David scored on his Serie A debut
  • Jonathan David scored the first goal for Juve in their 2-0 win over Parma

  • David joined Juventus from LOSC Lille in the summer

  • Tudor was pleased for the Canadian forward's effort

Juventus head coach Igor Tudor hailed summer signing Jonathan David as a “rare talent” after the striker scored on his Serie A debut.

Tudor’s side defeated Parma 2-0 at Allianz Stadium with David and Dusan Vlahovic both getting on the scoresheet, while Andrea Cambiasso was shown a late red card for the hosts.

David turned in a cross from Kenan Yildiz, who assisted both goals, as the Canada international has now scored four goals across his last four maiden appearances of a league season, going back to his time at Lille.

The 25-year-old is also just the second Canadian player to score in the Italian top-flight, after Tajon Buchanan, and Tudor praised David’s quality in the final third.

“I saw many positive things this evening in a very difficult match, though we weren’t expecting Parma to be so closed up,” Tudor told DAZN Italia.

“I told the lads at half-time to keep this up, we’d score sooner or later, the important thing was not to concede.

“It was important to start strong, as we saw with other results that it is not to be taken for granted that you’ll win at home against a team that might not be on the same level.

“We allowed them very little, but Bremer managed to prevent the goal with that block, and then we managed to take the lead. David has great movement in the penalty area, which is a rare talent, and is always concentrated.”

Vlahovic scored just four minutes after replacing David, but the Serbian’s future at the club is in doubt as his contract expires next summer.

Tudor revealed he does not know whether Vlahovic will be a Juventus player at the end of the transfer window, but insisted the final decision will not be his.

“He [Vlahovic] is concentrated. He is a Juve player and does what he needs to do,” Tudor added.

“He worked well in every training session, we’ll see what happens in this last week of the transfer market. We talk and will see.

“As I said, Dusan is focused and he scored a quality goal. If you ask me what will happen, I just don’t know. I have my thoughts and explain them, but the directors make the final decision.”

