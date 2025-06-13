Igor Tudor Signs New Deal With Juventus: Extends Stay To 2027

Igor Tudor will remain as Juventus' head coach after signing a two-year extension.
Tudor was appointed as Thiago Motta's replacement in March, signing on to lead the club through to the end of the season, with an automatic extension clause kicking in if they secured a spot in the Champions League.
That clause was activated after he led Juventus to a fourth-place finish, though reports suggested Tudor may not be staying at the Allianz Stadium.
However, he has now put pen to paper on a two-year deal through to June 2027, with the option of a further year.
At the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, Tudor said he wanted his future resolved before the start of Juventus' Club World Cup campaign, which begins June 18 against Al Ain at Audi Field in Washington.
Manchester City and Wydad are also in Group G alongside them.
Tudor lost just one of his nine league games in charge – a 1-0 defeat to Parma in April – winning five and drawing three. He finished the season with a win percentage of 55.6% and averaged two points-per-game during that span.