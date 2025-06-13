Real Madrid Welcome River Plate Prodigy Franco Mastantuono In Summer Signing

Real Madrid have confirmed their third summer signing, welcoming Franco Mastantuono from River Plate.
Mastantuono, who became Argentina's youngest-ever player when he made his debut earlier this month aged just 17 years and 295 days old, has signed a six-year deal.
He arrives at the Bernabeu for €45m (£38.5m) after Xabi Alonso's team agreed to pay his release clause to facilitate the transfer last week.
The teenager reportedly favoured a move to the 15-time European champions over Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, who had also expressed interest.
Mastantuono made 20 appearances for River Plate last season, scoring seven goals and registering four assists.
He has appeared 61 times in total for the club across all competitions since making his debut in January 2024, netting 10 goals during that time.
The youngster will join up with the LaLiga outfit on August 14 when he turns 18, meaning he will compete in this month's Club World Cup for River Plate.
Mastantuono is Madrid's third signing of the transfer window after the Spanish giants completed deals for Premier League duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen.