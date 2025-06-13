Thomas Frank's Tottenham Deal: 'Left Big Piece Of My Heart At Brentford', Says Spurs New Head Coach

Thomas Frank says he has "left a big piece of my heart at Brentford" having left the club to become Tottenham's new head coach.
Frank was announced as Ange Postecoglou's replacement on Thursday, signing a three-year contract with the north London club.
The Dane spent nearly seven years at Brentford, taking over as head coach in October 2018 and overseeing 316 games across all competitions, as well as leading them to Premier League promotion for the first time in their history in 2021.
Only Harry Curtis (708) and Malky MacDonald (386) have taken charge of more games for Brentford than Frank, who leaves the club as an established Premier League outfit.
In 2024-25, Brentford finished 10th, 18 points better off than Tottenham. That finish was their second-highest in the top-flight since being promoted (ninth in 2022-23).
"The time has come for me to move on. But even as I leave, I know I have left a big piece of my heart at Brentford, not just at the football club but with the community and, of course, the incredible and loyal supporters," Frank said in a statement on Brentford's website.
"I want to extend my profound gratitude to the club for giving me the chance to pursue my dreams and for everyone involved who made the journey such a memorable one.
"For my family and I, it has been a privilege to be allowed to be part of such a special community - it's an experience and adventure that we will cherish for life. So, thank you.
"Whatever we have achieved, we have achieved together, and our success is built on unity, spirit, courage and ambition at every level of the club and amongst the fans.
"Everybody has contributed, and every contribution has been invaluable. I am not just leaving a football club; I am saying goodbye to friends whose support through good and bad times I will carry with me always.
"I would like to say a special word of thanks to Matthew Benham. His trust and friendship have meant so much, and the fact he gave me a chance in English football means I will always owe him a debt of gratitude. Thank you, Matt.
"So, while this is a goodbye, I hope the relationships I have built with everybody will be lasting ones and, of course, we will meet again in the wonderful world of football."
Frank's first competitive game in charge of Spurs will come on August 13 in the UEFA Super Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain.