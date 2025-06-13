Football

Kyle Walker’s Heart Still Beats For Tottenham Spurs: 'I’d Trade A Premier League Title To Win One With Them'

Tottenham eventually ended their 17-year wait for a trophy in May, beating Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final thanks to Brennan Johnson's goal

Manchester Citys Kyle Walker
Manchester City's Kyle Walker
info_icon

Kyle Walker has said he would give up one of the Premier League titles he won with Manchester City to be able to say he won a trophy with Tottenham. 

Walker left Spurs in 2017 in a reported £50m deal and has gone on to lift 17 major honours with the Citizens, including six Premier League titles and one Champions League. 

The England international joined the north London club in 2009 from Sheffield United and went on to make 229 appearances in all competitions for Spurs. 

Walker came closest to a trophy at Tottenham in 2014-15, but they lost the EFL Cup final 2-0 to rivals Chelsea at Wembley Stadium. 

But Tottenham eventually ended their 17-year wait for a trophy in May, beating Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final thanks to Brennan Johnson's goal. 

Speaking on the Kyle Walker Podcast, the 35-year-old - who spent eight years in north London - spoke in glowing terms of Spurs' victory.

"I'd probably give up one Premier League to win that [the Europa League] with Tottenham," Walker said.

"I would, if I could change it, just to say that I was in that Spurs squad that won a trophy, [the first] since 2007.

Thomas Frank is Tottenham's new head coach. - null
Tottenham Hotspur Name Thomas Frank As New Head Coach

BY Stats Perform

"I know what it means. I'd give my second [PL title], its hard to give one away, but for what that moment meant [I would]."

Walker also spoke glowingly about former team-mate and Spurs' captain Son Heung-min, saying: "I remember him walking through the door from Leverkusen, it was like a rabbit in headlights, there were big characters back there. 

"It was just nice personally for him," Walker added. "To go all that time, getting to all those finals, being that nearly person but then to finally do it."

Walker's own future at City looks uncertain after he was left out of their Club World Cup squad, having spent the second half of the season on loan at AC Milan. 

He has one year left on his contract at the Etihad, with Turkish side Fenerbahce, who are managed by Jose Mourinho, reportedly eyeing a move for the defender. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Bavuma Grit, Markram Ton Put Proteas On Brink Of Historic Win
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Emma Raducanu Vs Zheng Qinwen, Queen's Club: Olympic Gold Medallist Cruises Into Semi-Finals
  2. Stuttgart Open 2025: Zverev Sets Up Semi-Final Clash With Shelton After Beating Nakashima
  3. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  4. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  5. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered; Gujarat Governor Visits Late Former CM Vijay Rupani's Residence
  2. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  3. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  4. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: One Family Searched For A Loved One; Others Fled For Their Lives
  5. Air India Plane Crash: 'Still Don't Know How I Escaped', Says Lone Survivor Vishwaskumar Ramesh
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  2. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  3. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  4. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
World News
  1. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  2. Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Risks Escalating Full-Scale War
  3. Benjamin Netanyahu Dials PM Modi, Briefs On Situation With Iran; India Shares Concerns
  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  5. Israel-Iran Conflict Diverts 16 Flights : How Is The Indian Air Travel Affected by Iran's Airspace Closure ?
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Medical Fraternity Remains Shell-shocked Over Doctors' Deaths
  2. Israel Iran Showdown Escalates; Fuels Nuclear Weapons Fear
  3. NEET UG 2025 Results To Be Declared Today, How To Check?
  4. Death Toll Rises in Ahmedabad Plane Crash
  5. Daily Horoscope for June 14, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Gemini, Scorpio, and Pisces
  6. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  7. SC Seeks Karnataka Govt's Response To Plea Seeking Protection From Threats Against Screening Of Thug Life
  8. Weekly Horoscope For June 15th To June 21st: Dive Into Detailed Astrological Insights For Each Zodiac Sign