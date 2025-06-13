Kyle Walker’s Heart Still Beats For Tottenham Spurs: 'I’d Trade A Premier League Title To Win One With Them'

Kyle Walker has said he would give up one of the Premier League titles he won with Manchester City to be able to say he won a trophy with Tottenham.
Walker left Spurs in 2017 in a reported £50m deal and has gone on to lift 17 major honours with the Citizens, including six Premier League titles and one Champions League.
The England international joined the north London club in 2009 from Sheffield United and went on to make 229 appearances in all competitions for Spurs.
Walker came closest to a trophy at Tottenham in 2014-15, but they lost the EFL Cup final 2-0 to rivals Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.
But Tottenham eventually ended their 17-year wait for a trophy in May, beating Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final thanks to Brennan Johnson's goal.
Speaking on the Kyle Walker Podcast, the 35-year-old - who spent eight years in north London - spoke in glowing terms of Spurs' victory.
"I'd probably give up one Premier League to win that [the Europa League] with Tottenham," Walker said.
"I would, if I could change it, just to say that I was in that Spurs squad that won a trophy, [the first] since 2007.
"I know what it means. I'd give my second [PL title], its hard to give one away, but for what that moment meant [I would]."
Walker also spoke glowingly about former team-mate and Spurs' captain Son Heung-min, saying: "I remember him walking through the door from Leverkusen, it was like a rabbit in headlights, there were big characters back there.
"It was just nice personally for him," Walker added. "To go all that time, getting to all those finals, being that nearly person but then to finally do it."
Walker's own future at City looks uncertain after he was left out of their Club World Cup squad, having spent the second half of the season on loan at AC Milan.
He has one year left on his contract at the Etihad, with Turkish side Fenerbahce, who are managed by Jose Mourinho, reportedly eyeing a move for the defender.