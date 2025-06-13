Tottenham Hotspur Name Thomas Frank As New Head Coach

Thomas Frank has been named as Tottenham's new head coach, the club revealed on Thursday.
Frank, who has been the head coach of Brentford since 2018, replaces Ange Postecoglou at the north London club, signing a three-year deal through to June 2028.
The 51-year-old takes over a Spurs side that finished 17th in the Premier League last season, their lowest finish in the competition.
Brentford, by comparison, finished 10th, 18 points better off than Spurs.
Spurs also lost 26 games in all competitions last season, their most in a single campaign in the club's history, but emerged victorious in the Europa League final in May.
Frank managed 316 games with Brentford across all competitions, winning 131 (D77 L108), averaging 1.5 points per match during his nearly seven-year stint with the Bees.
Only Harry Curtis (708) and Malky MacDonald (386) have taken charge of more games for Brentford than Frank, who leaves the club as an established Premier League outfit.
Frank led Brentford to the top-flight in 2021, with their 10th-placed finish in 2024-25 their second-highest in the Premier League since being promoted (ninth in 2022-23).
The Dane will be teaming up again with Spurs technical director Johan Lange, who shared an office with him when they worked together at Danish club Lyngby.
Highly-rated Brentford first-team coach Justin Cochrane will follow Frank to Tottenham and, in the process, return to the club where he started his coaching journey.
Frank's first game at the helm will come against Spurs' rivals Arsenal in a pre-season friendly on July 31 at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium.
They will then face Bayern Munich in the Telekom Cup before taking on Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup final on August 13.