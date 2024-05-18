Football

Jurgen Klopp: Premier League Cannot Continue With Current Version Of VAR

It was revealed that Wolves – who have been on the wrong end of several contentious decisions this season – had tabled a motion to abolish VAR from the top flight

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
info_icon

Departing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would vote to remove VAR in its current guise from the Premier League, though he also believes officiating standards are a problem. (More Football News)

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Wolves – who have been on the wrong end of several contentious decisions this season – had tabled a motion to abolish VAR from the top flight.

The club listed several "negative consequences" brought on by the technology's introduction, including an impact on in-stadium atmospheres, diminished accountability of match officials and its role in furthering "completely nonsensical" allegations of corruption from fans. 

The role of VAR is now set to be discussed at an annual shareholders' meeting on June 6, though Wolves' motion is thought unlikely to garner the 14 votes needed to pass. 

Liverpool were on the wrong end of perhaps the most high-profile VAR error this season, when Darren England mistakenly cleared an incorrect offside call on a Luis Diaz goal against Tottenham.

Liverpool face Wolves in their final game under Klopp on Sunday, and the Reds boss believes they are right to say VAR is not working in its current guise.

"I don't think they're voting against VAR, I think they'll vote about how it gets used, because that's definitely not right. I understand that," Klopp said.

"In the way they do it, I would vote against it, because these people are not able to use it properly.

"I do not think VAR is the problem but the way we use it is the problem. You cannot change the people, it's clear. You need them. So yeah, I would vote for scrapping VAR."

Meanwhile, it was also announced on Friday that midfielder Thiago Alcantara will leave Liverpool when his contract expires in June, after four injury-hit years at Anfield.

Thiago has been limited to just 68 Premier League appearances throughout his time with the Reds, including one match this campaign. 

"Before he even came to Liverpool I believed that if you really love football it would make a lot of sense if you watched Thiago Alcantara play," Klopp said of the Spaniard.

"Technically, he is so, so good, a talent who could play in any team in the world, and it was a privilege to have him with us."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Swati Maliwal Assault Row: 'Fell On The Floor', 'Hit Multiple Times'; Medical Report Reveals Bruises On Face, Leg
  2. 'Will Come To BJP HQ At Noon Tomorrow...Put All Of Us In Jail': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Dares PM
  3. Stifling Heat In Northwest India To Continue For Another Five Days
  4. Mizoram Class 12 Results: Date, Time, Direct Link, And Other Details Inside
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress, Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi
Entertainment News
  1. 'Taarak Mehta' Star Deepti Sadhwani Shines In Thigh-High Slit Gold Sequin Gown At Cannes
  2. 'The 8 Show' On Netflix Review: A Satirical Take On The Harsh Realities Of Today's Capitalist Society
  3. In Cannes, Francis Ford Coppola Talks Trump, Self-Financing 'Megalopolis' And Why He Has No Regrets
  4. Cannes 2024: Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere, Uma Thurman Make ‘Oh, Canada’ Premiere A Star-Studded Evening – View Pics
  5. Cannes 2024: Emma Stone Leads The Pack At ‘Kinds Of Kindness’ Red Carpet For Grand Premiere – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Everton Vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Hoping For 'Something Beautiful' As Gunners Target Title
  2. Sports News Live Updates Today: Build Up To RCB Vs CSK in IPL 2024, Satwik-Chirag Pair Enters Thailand Open Final
  3. UEFA Euro 2024 Omission Has Hurt Mats Hummels, Says Borussia Dortmund Boss Edin Terzic
  4. Robin Van Persie Lands First Head Coach Role With Heerenveen
  5. Hoffenheim Vs Bayern Munich: Harry Kane To Miss Bundesliga Finale After Seeking Treatment
World News
  1. Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan
  2. Russian Forces Capture Civilians From Ukraine's Vovchansk, Use Them As ' Human Shields': Reports
  3. Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'
  4. Behind Aurorae Lighting Up Skies Across The Globe, A Warning For More Solar Storms?
  5. Singapore Faces New COVID-19 Wave, Over 25,000 Cases In A Week
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup