Jurgen Klopp Jokes He 'Doesn't Like Maddison' After Failing To Block Kompany Winner

With the title race that campaign nearing its conclusion, Manchester City and Liverpool were going toe-to-toe at the Premier League summit

Jurgen Klopp's men missed out on the 2018-19 Premier League title
Jurgen Klopp has joked he doesn't like James Maddison after the midfielder's failure to block Vincent Kompany's long-range winner in the 2018-19 season. (More Football News)

With the title race that campaign nearing its conclusion, Manchester City and Liverpool were going toe-to-toe at the Premier League summit.

City faced Leicester City in their penultimate game, and with the contest 0-0 with 20 minutes left, the ball sat up for Kompany to shoot from range with Maddison in the vicinity.

Maddison failed to block the effort, and Kompany's drive flew into the top corner before City ultimately went on to claim the title.

BY Stats Perform

Klopp has joked that he now feels differently about Maddison following that incident, telling The Redmen TV: "The moment when Vinny Kompany fires the ball, I'm really happy I didn't get a stroke because that's how it must feel.

"I was watching thinking, 'Maddison, block him, close him down!'

"And since then, I don't like Maddison! I was also angry with Brendan [Rodgers, then Leicester manager] that day, because he should have taken him off, he was tired.

"It's a personal thing. Of course, I have no problem."

